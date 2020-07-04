Local drag artist Kylee O’Hara Fatale, who put together #BLMDTX Show and The Queer Off at Sue’s Ellens, has partnered with three local queer and POC tattoo artists in “Qu’Inked,” an “Ink Master meets Drag Race” kind of event, set for July 11, at 7 p.m., streaming on O’Hara’s Facebook and twitch.tv/Queeroff.

This is Ohara Fatale’s third fundraiser, raising $10,000 which which was split between two local BLM and Black trans nonprofit organizations.

For this latest show, three queens and three tattoo artists will pair up, each representing a different nonprofit. O’Hara Fatale, Karina Love and Rocky Tacoma will be blindfolded and tattooed live, and only the tattoo artists — including Dre Dayli of a Third Eye Gallery and Alyssa Juarez of Valkyrie Tattoo Gallery with a third artist yet to be named — will know what’s being tatted on the queens.

Between checking in with the drag queen/tattoo artist teams, there will be performances streamed from past contestants of The Queer Off.

At the end of the show, the tattoos will be revealed to the audience and the queens, then the audience will vote on the best team. Whichever queen/artist combo wins, their chosen charity wins 50 percent of the tips from the evening, and the other two charities will each receive 25 percent.

— Tammye Nash