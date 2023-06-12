The Worthington Hotel in Fort Worth announced a collab with Rooftop Cinema Club this week. Spend your money at The Worthington’s Pride-themed Sip & Shop Series this Thursday. The night will coincide with a Rooftop Cinema Club screening for its own Pride series.

The Sip & Shop series is a regular event that happens every third Thursday with a feature theme and obviously Pride will be this month’s edition. The event will showcase LGBTQ+-owned businesses along with allied proprietors. Among the shops for Thursday include (from The Worthington):

Sully + Proper Supply, an LGBTQIA+ owned business, will be featuring a variety of leather goods, including wallets, bags, and note sleeves.

Spice Bae, another LGBTQIA+ owned business, offers a delectable assortment of rubs and spices, including their special PrideBae spice, adorned with vibrant rainbow colors.

Additionally, we have Ab Lino, a dedicated ally, who specializes in custom hat-making with cowboy-style hats that can be personalized with unique messages, initials, feathers, silks, and more.

Happy hour bites and drinks will be offered at Sip and Chow statons with specials on beers, cocktails and tacos.

The event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. before RCC’s screening of The Birdcage.

–Rich Lopez