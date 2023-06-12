Pride Arlington set a new attendance record this past weekend at the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration presented by the HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness.

Arlington Pride 2023 “delivered an extraordinary evening filled with electrifying performances by iconic RuPaul’s Drag Race queens, including Symone, Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Kennedy Davenport,” organizers said in a press release today (Monday, June 12). “DJ Al Farb, renowned for keeping crowds on their feet, spun the hottest beats for an evening of non-stop dancing and celebration.”

DeeJay Johannessen, CEO of HELP Center for LGBT Health & Wellness, said today, “We are thrilled to have experienced record-breaking attendance with initial estimates of more than 4,000 guests at the 2023 Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington Pride Celebration. Our evening of celebration and unity lived the spirit of Pride — the sense of belonging, acceptance, and love demonstrated that Arlington is a city where everyone can live authentically.”

Nothing that Pride Arlington “promotes equality and acceptance” and celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, Johannessen added, “We are grateful to Frank Kent Cadillac Arlington and our other sponsors, Mayor Jim Ross, the city of Arlington and the outstanding Arlington Police and firefighters for their unwavering support.”

The Arlington Pride Celebration was “a significant milestone in the city’s history, representing a continued commitment to diversity and inclusivity,” organizers said. “The Levitt Pavilion Arlington, known for its scenic outdoor setting and state-of-the-art facilities, provided the perfect backdrop for this monumental event.”

