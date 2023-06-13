The Legacy of Love monument at the corner of Oak Lawn Avenue and Cedar Springs Road has been defaced with a marker. The slogans written are unclearly written. For example, one marking reads, “This crimes are outsid the right to abortion” and “Code Red. Crimes against humanity.” One threat reads: “Decla war wit Dallas police.” A particularly odd marking reads: “Arsones-cases intentioly seting families on fire.”

If past incidents are any indication, the monument will be power-washed to remove the graffiti.

— David Taffet