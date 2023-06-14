NUVO, a longtime Gayborhood mainstay, will soon either close or be under new ownership, according to an email sent out this morning (Wednesday, June 14) by owner Jeff Wright.

“It is with much emotion that I tell you that, after 37 years in business, NUVO might soon be closing our doors,” Wright wrote, adding that he and his partner, Jon Bonsignore, had retired to Mexico some years ago, leaving store manager Rey Boninlla and staff members Geo Vincent, Nancy Reed, Rich Chandler and Joe Guthrie to handle the store.

“However,” he write, “life changes, and we feel that it is now time to either sell or close NUVO.”

Wright went on to explain that he and his partner opened a “small, experimental” store in Austin that ended being far more successful than they had expected. They opened their second store on Cedar Springs Road in Dallas in 1988. NUVO stayed on The Strip for 25 years before moving around the corner to a storefront on Oak Lawn Avenue, near Parigi’s restaurant.

“Although we only moved about two blocks away, we developed an entirely new clientele, in addition to maintaining our existing customers,” Wright said.

Wright listed among the highlights of the last 30 years being able to include Stanley Marcus and Roger Horchow on his list of “amazing customers. … that is what I am absolutely most thankful for: the gift of my wonderful customers and friends. Thank you all so much for your loyalty through the years.”

Wright said that while he and his partner have “quietly mentioned to a few people that NUVO might be for sale,” they have — “and will not” — actively market it.

“I sincerely hate to believe that NUVO might cease to exist. It has been like my child, and I would love to see it go into a new chapter with a new owner,” Wright wrote, adding that anyone with interest in “purchasing our store and continuing the legacy” can email him a nuvojeff@gmail.com.

“However,” he added, “please do so quickly, because otherwise we will begin the closing process very soon.”

— Tammye Nash