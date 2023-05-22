The AT&T Turn Up the Love Tour returns to downtown Dallas this June. Last year’s show pulled in an impressive turnout to the Discover District with headliners Greyson Chance, Allison Ponthier and others hosted by Silky Ganache. The free Pride event is back with another strong lineup.

This year’s concert will be held on June 23 with performances by Years and Years, Wrabel and Kelechi. The event is hosted by the AT&T flagship store in downtown. To attend, RSVP here.

Turn Up the Love tour features Pride music events in Chicago and San Francisco as well benefiting The Trevor Project.

In efforts to support LGBTQ voices, AT&T Turn Up The Love teamed up with tour artist Wrabel and for the song appropriately titled “Turn Up the Love.”

From AT&T:

This year, AT&T Turn Up the Love continues to advance its mission to amplify LGBTQ+ voices and harness the power of musicians and artists as universal truth-tellers to create awareness of the importance of love and acceptance.

This May, AT&T Turn Up the Love collaborated with singer-songwriter Wrabel and producer Jesse Shatkin (who has worked with Miley Cyrus, Rihanna, Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, and many more) to create an inspiring Pride anthem that celebrates what’s possible when we connect to pride, self-love, and community. Hear this song at your nearest tour stop, and experience Wrabel performing the track, live, at all three tour stops!

All streaming proceeds benefit The Trevor Project for the first year.

“It was such an honor to collaborate with AT&T on this and I am so excited that all streaming proceeds for one year will be going to The Trevor Project,” Wrabel posted on the video. “I hope this song will be the soundtrack to your Pride month and that it reminds you of the queer joy that exists in the world.”

Watch the music video below.

– Rich Lopez