Opening next month, JW Marriott Dallas Arts District recently revealed a peek into the hotel’s design and provocative art collection of more than 20 original works in various mediums. In addition to the hotel’s architecture and interiors, the curated collection of original artwork by area artists is expected to be a cornerstone of the design. Located within blocks from the Dallas Museum of Art, Nasher Sculpture Center, Crow Museum of Asian Art, Meyerson Symphony Center, Moody Performance Hall and the Winspear Opera House, the first JW Marriott Hotel in Dallas will be located at 800 N. Harwood St.

Guests will arrive at a street-level entry to a reception area and the 800 North lounge, where the immersive art experience begins. Immediately, a massive metal-on-panel piece, inspired by butterfly wings, is behind the reception desk welcoming guests. Flanking the desk, is a large wood sculpture depicting a contemporary interpretation of a cotton seed pod nodding to the historical significance of the cotton trade to the development of early Dallas.

Throughout the hotel, both public areas and guest rooms/suites, the innovative artwork is inspired by the history and culture of Dallas with representations of Dallas industry, philanthropy, theatrical arts and music.

From the ground floor lobby and lounge, express elevators will transfer guests to the 11th floor where a brass and metal installation defines the main focal wall and pays homage to the chandeliers in the Winspear Opera House and representative of the lines of a musical staff. This double volume lobby space is museum-like, monochromatic and architectural with a floating staircase encased in glass railing leading to the event spaces above.

“It was an honor to build this piece for a premiere space in the hotel,” Chris Judy, President of Specified Art said in a press release. “Our team enjoys combining different elements of various mediums and genres into pieces on this scale. The construction of this work and the variety of its interpretations mimic the variety of talents and exhibits in the Arts District.”

The collaborative design team includes Looney Associates, as the interior architectural design role and HKS, Inc., as the project design architect.

“As the first JW Marriott hotel in Dallas located in the heart of the largest contiguous Arts District in the United States, we wanted to create an immersive experience that celebrates the beauty and power of the arts,” John Klukan, Director of Sales and Marketing mentioned in the release. “Our emphasis on art was intentional and present from the very beginning of the design process, and we are thrilled tow showcase the incredible talents of both emerging and established artists.”

See more provided images of the hotel below courtesy JW Marriott.

– From staff reports