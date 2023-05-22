Hello everyone! My name in Melissa Whitler (they/them), and for the next 10 weeks I will be working as an editorial intern for Dallas Voice.

I have spent my whole life in the Dallas area, and recently graduated from Southern Methodist University with a B.A. in English and Human Rights and a minor in Women’s and Gender Studies. I served on SMU’s inaugural Pride Visibility Day team as decorations chair for our campus’s first ever large scale LGBTQ+ Pride event. My passion is for LGBTQ+ literature, especially focusing on transgender representation. I love reading, writing, crochet, and stuffed animals.

This summer I’m looking forward to celebrating Pride month as well as catch up on reading. I’m very excited for the opportunity to write for Dallas Voice on community news and events, as well as learn more about the publishing process.

— Melissa Whitler