The devastation felt after watching Lauren Gunderson’s I and You was so much that here I am writing about the show less than an hour after it wrapped up its opening night performance. Produced by Echo Theatre, this is the second Gunderson production by the company after kicking off its season just weeks ago with her show Natural Shocks. Having recovered from that emotional rollercoaster, Echo director Eric Berg turned emotions inside out for this delicate story about two high school students learning about life together by way of Walt Whitman.

Due to a genetic liver disease, high school senior Caroline (Olivia Cinquepalmi) is homebound living with her mother who is a dramatic mess about the whole situation. Anthony (Tyler “T” Lang) appears, a fellow student who’s teacher recommended to work with Caroline on a poetry presentation due the next morning about Walt Whitman. The two begin as adversaries with Caroline not on board with helping and Anthony desperate for her expertise – particularly in crafting his presentation board. But then each learns more about the other all through the words of Whitman’s Leaves of Grass.

Cinquepalmi and Lang created a truly dynamic duo. The arc of the two characters was crafted lovingly by the two actors under Berg’s direction.

Cinquepalmi at first was on guard and her character’s bitter disposition manifested through push and sarcasm. As Caroline warmed to Anthony’s reassurance, Cinquepalmi allowed her character to breathe, adding more layers revealing a lovely young lady with dreams. But the character also had to cling to a certain hopelessness because of her disease. Cinquepalmi drove through this mix of emotions like a champion. She added distinct nuance to her performance through simple physicality or expression that painted a full picture of Caroline.

Opposite Cinquepalmi’s stormy performance was Lang’s calm Anthony. The ideal son of a perfect family as Caroline described him, Lang depicted Anthony with a sensitive temperament but still having that good guy, high school jock swagger. Lang’s approach was grounded and gave the show stunning balance.

The show unfolded like a poem – perhaps apropos to the undercurrent of the queer poet’s work – all leading up to an unexpected resolution. The actors’ chemistry blossomed as the characters’ friendship did so when the story concluded, a certain grief was palpable to these characters.

Although at just about 90 minutes with no intermission, Berg kept the play at a steady rhythm that let the actors handle their characters with care. The colorfully rich set of Caroline’s bedroom by Clare DeVries lent to the emotional landscape of both characters while Phil Vilar’s lighting only added a deeper impact to the narrative.

I and You runs through June 3 at the Bath House Cultural Center. Now pardon me while I crawl into bed in the fetal position to process this all some more.

–Rich Lopez