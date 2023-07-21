Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

JULY

July 23: Erykah Badu

Dallas favorite Erykah Badu with Yasiin Bey brings her Unfollow Me Tour home to the American Airlines Center. UnfollowMeTour.com.

Through July 26: ‘The Butterfly’s Evil Spell’ by Hip Pocket Theatre

Gay poet Federico Garcia Lorca’s story about unrequited love plays out in a whimsical setting of insects at this outdoor Fort Worth stage. HipPocket.org.

• July 28-30: RGV Bears Summer Camp 2023

A weekend of activities with the Rio Grande Valley Bears at Grizzly Pines, 16930 Whippoorwill Road, Navasota. Weekend info at RGVBears945@gmail.com. Campground info at GrizzlyPines.com.

July 30: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

AUGUST

Aug. 1: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Aug. 5: Miss LEO Pageant

An evening of cocktails and competition at The Hidden Door, 5025 Bowser St. from 8-10 p.m.

Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Celebrate 50 years of Lambda Legal at the Landmark Dinner at the JW Marriott Dallas Arts District. LambdaLegal.org.

Aug. 12: Dallas Bears club night

On the patio of The Hidden Door beginning at 8 p.m.

Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Aug. 22: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Aug. 24: Resource Center’s film premiere and conversation

Premiere of Resource Center’s 40th anniversary short film followed by “I Survived the Texas Legislative Session,” a conversation with Rep. Venton Jones, Shelly Skeen and Patrick Hanlet moderated by Sharon Fancher from 5:30-7 p.m. at Violet Crown Cinema Dallas, 3699 McKinney Ave. Free.

Aug. 24: Come Out Against Cancer

North Texas Get Screened Campaign to support LGBTQ communities by providing cancer screening outreach, education and referrals from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Howel and Dragon, 1130 Dragon St. #120. COAC2023.givesmart.com.

Aug. 25: BRUT Party–Dallas Renegades

Rev your engines because the BRÜT Renegades are coming to town. Brace yourself for a night of unparalleled fun and excitement, where we celebrate the true spirit of freedom and the fearless sprit of BRÜT. DJ’s DAN DARLINGTON and DEANNE are ready to pull the throttle with a full tank of TECH HOUSE mayhem from 10 p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

Aug. 26: Fashion Cited

Legal Hospice of Texas hosts its annual fundraiser, Fashion Cited, a fashion show featuring up-and-coming local clothiers and designers at The Empire Room in Dallas.

Aug. 26: Dallas Pride Street Party

First ever Dallas Pride Street Party takes place on Cedar Springs Road and is a free event.

Aug. 27: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2: Positivitea Reimagined

Benefits Legacy Cares.

Sept. 2: Met GAYla

Fashion, music and art show and auction at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Benefits Pride in Dallas Parade.

Sept. 4: Labor Day

Sept. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Sept. 17: Pride in Dallas

Cedar Springs Pride Parade at 2 p.m. PrideInDallas.org.

Sept. 18: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

Sept. 23: Bloomin’ Ball

AIN’s biggest event of the year, Bloomin’ Ball, is back at the Renaissance Hotel from 6:30 p.m.-midnight. AINDallas.org.

Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

Sept. 24: The Queer Club

Fern Connections presents a book club at 2 p.m. the last Sunday of every month. Register at FernConnections.com/events.

Sept. 30: North Texas Pride Festival

ArtCentre of Plano, 902 16th St., Plano from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

OCTOBER

Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Oct. 7-8: Tarrant County Parade, Festival and Picnic

Pride parade and Water Gardens festival at 11 a.m. on Saturday followed by the annual Pride Picnic on Sunday in Trinity Park at 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

Oct. 17: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

Nov. 7: Election Day

Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Nov. 9-12: Beyond Vanilla

National Leather Association–Dallas presents a conference geared toward educating those interested in exploring the leather/BDSM/fetish lifestyles.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

Nov. 11: Equality Texas Gala

Largest fundraiser for Equality Texas takes place at the Hilton Austin, Governor’s Ballroom, 500 E. 4th St., Austin from 6-9 p.m. EqualityTexas.org.

Nov. 11: Cancer Support Community North Texas

A 1920s themed red-carpet experience with live music, entertainment, tapas, open bar, silent and live auctions in the grand ballroom of the Warwick Melrose Hotel, 2015 Oak Lawn Ave. at 7 p.m. $225 single/$400 couples.

Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Nov. 21: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

Dec. 19: Stonewall Democrats of Dallas

In person and hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. at The View, 525 S. Riverfront Ave.

Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

2024

April 6: Toast to Life

Toast to Life returns to The Empire Room.

April 27: 2024 Scholar’s Gala

LGBT Chamber’s annual scholarship awards dinner. Crozier Hall. LGBTChamber.com.