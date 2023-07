One of the original physicians in Dallas to specialize in treating people with AIDS, Dr. Brady Allen has died. He passed away in hospice early morning on Tuesday, July 11.

Allen was from Groves, Texas and graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center in 1979. He was a founder of Uptown Physicians Group and continued that affiliation until his death.

We send our condolences to his husband, Michael Layton.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

— David Taffet