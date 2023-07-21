Stage Notes is a weekly aggregate post about theater, classical music and stage news, events, reviews and other pertinent information.

Opening this week:

WaterTower Theatre: Goin’ Hollywood, opened Wednesday-July 30.

Bard in the Barn: The Taming of the Shrew, opened Wednesday-Aug. 5 at Galileo Christian Church.

Firehouse Theatre: Newsies, opened Thursday-Aug. 13.

Elevator Project: Jazz-Soul-Funk-Classics by B. Moore Dance. Friday-Sunday at the Wyly Studio Theatre.

Garland Summer Musicals: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Friday-July 30.

Repertory Company Theatre: Brigadoon, Friday-July 30.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Vampirettes of the Caribbean, Friday-Aug. 5.

Art Centre Theatre: Drunk Shakespeare: A Midsummer Nights Dream, Friday-Aug. 6.

Runway Theatre: Love. Lies and the Doctor’s Dilemma, Friday-Aug. 6.

Theatre Arlington: Superior Donuts, Friday-Aug. 6, pictured.

Amphibian Stage: Miss Molly, Friday-Aug. 13.

Fine Arts Chamber Players: Basically Beethoven Festival, 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Moody Performance Hall.

Onstage now:

The Watering Hole Collective: Spring Awakening, through Saturday.

North Texas Performing Arts: Newsies, through Sunday.

Theatre Denton: Singin’ in the Rain, though Sunday.

Hip Pocket Theatre:The Butterfly’s Evil Spell, through Wednesday.

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas: The Underpants, through July 29 in the Dupree Theater at Irving Arts Center.

Richardson Centre Theatre: Boeing, Boeing, through July 30.

Theatre Coppell: Young Frankenstein, through July 30.

Artisan Center Theatre: Godspell, through Aug. 12.

Pocket Sandwich Theatre: Captain Blood – A Pirate Melodrama, through Aug. 12.

Bard in the Barn show to benefit Finn’s Place

Not much is known yet about the theater company Bard in the Barn, but the two folks behind it – Rosalind Loren and Brad DeBorde – are nonetheless doing their part to mix theater and philanthropy. On Thursday, BITB opened its production of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew with all net proceeds going toward Finn’s Place, the community center in Fort Worth that offers a safe space for trans and gender-diverse people. The show runs through Aug. 5 at the Galileo Christian Church.

From the event page:

Please join us in supporting and attending Bard in the Barn’s gender-inclusive version of William Shakespere’s The Taming of the Shrew!

All proceeds after expenses will go to Finn’s Place, a local non-profit community center for the trans and gender-diverse community and are tax-deductible. Finn’s Place works to provide a safe space for the trans community to gather and access resources, educate the community about trans and LGBTQ+ people and their experiences, and create opportunities for trans joy.

Our goal with this production is to not only provide an entertaining and thought-provoking theatrical experience but also to support a cause that is near and dear to our hearts.

Review: MainsStage ILC’s The Underpants is a nutty romp

In most of his performances, Steve Martin has always been an erratic and physical performer. He may be a bit more subdued these days but his “wild and crazy” energy lives on especially thanks to the cast of The Underpants written by Martin. Mainstage ILC opened the outrageous comedy last weekend at the Dupree Theater in the Irving Arts Center.

The show was rapid-fire with fast dialogue and perpetual exchanges between each character. Martin’s talent in his writing and perhaps stage direction (the show was adapted by Carl Sternheim) is keeping the show moving at all times and director BJ Cleveland steered the ship at the hastily right speed throughout. But blink and you might have to take a bit to catch up.

Ashley Hawkins starred as Louise, a young wife married to her very hetero manly-man older husband Theo played by Brian Davis. Their chemistry took a bit to settle in but each inhabited their roles astutely with Davis giving a distinct bluster to Theo with the right touches of endearment. Hawkins was delightful as the naive-ish wife who suffered a public embarrassment when her underpants fell from her dress for everyone to see. Her character also has layers and Hawkins could walk the line between Louise’s wide-eyed youth and her horniness for potential boarder, the artistic poet Frank played charmingly by Michael Speck.

As the other boarder lured in from witnessing the public display is Benjamin played with marvelous nuance by Russell Sims who can work wonders with his facial expressions. Michael Corolla entered the second act as the conservative Klinglehoff who wishes to rent a room after the other two have departed. He played the character with just the right gruff. As the nosy neighbor with a heart Gertrude, Brand Raper’s whip smart performance was delightful and apropos to the show’s energy.

The stakes are low in The Underpants, but the laughs were aplenty and the cast and creative team did their homework to craft a smart and hilarious experience.

The Underpants runs through July 29.

–Rich Lopez