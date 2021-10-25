Although the Dallas County Department of Health and Human Services has not released updated statistics since 2017, STI and HIV infections continue to rise in Dallas County.

To help stem the rise and in response to a large influx of new patients seen in the last year, many of which sought STI testing and treatment, Prism Health North Texas this month opened the new Worth Street Health Center, at 4004 Worth St., on the Baylor University Medical Center Campus.

The Worth Street Health Center offers a full range of STI testing, including HIV, gonorrhea, chlamydia, syphilis, hepatitis B and hepatitis C, as well as sexual health counseling and PrEP education and initiation. And the clinic is near several public transportation outlets, making it easier for South and Central Dallas residents to access care there.

The Worth Street Health Center is the home to PHNTX’s nationally-renowned Clinical Research Department, and is located catty-corner from the organization’s administrative offices at 3900 Junius Street, also on the BUMC campus.

Anyone interested in accessing care at the Worth Street Health Clinic can make an appointment online at PHNTx.org. The clinic is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-noon, and 1-5 p.m.

— Tammye Nash