TACA — The Arts Community Alliance — announced today (Tuesday, Oc. 26) that 50 Dallas County grantees are recipients of its first round of Catalyst grants, previously known as the Arts General Operating grant program.

Catalyst grants are distributed without restrictions, and will be made twice yearly in the fall and spring.

TACA’s 50 Catalyst grantees are sharing $276,500, with grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. The grants are designed to be a catalyst in strengthening Dallas’ arts community and to support art that promotes positive impact and transformation. Grantees may use the funds as they wish on a range of expenses, such as program costs, salaries, administration, office expenses, technology or other operational needs, explained Terry D. Loftis, TACA’s president and executive director.

This year, TACA has distributed $959,000 in grants to 58 organizations, including two rounds of TACA Resiliency grants ($553,000), Pop-Up grants ($129,500, of which $78,000 was given to individual artists), and today’s Catalyst grants ($276,500).

“TACA is thrilled to announce = 50 Catalyst grantees who’ve inspired us in this first round of funding,” Loftis said. “We’ve witnessed the tremendous impact the arts and artists have had on our community’s healing and resurgence. These individuals and organizations are powerful catalysts who are leading the way to a revitalized arts scene, and deserve our unwavering support.”

Applicants were scored on how they demonstrated artistic quality and impact, community access and inclusion, and fiscal and organizational health. Applications were evaluated by 23 volunteer grant reviewers with backgrounds ranging from artists to arts administrators to civic and community leaders.

TACA’s Fall Catalyst grantees include the following, listed in alphabetical order:

American Baroque Opera Company

AT&T Performing Arts Center

Avant Chamber Ballet

B. Moore Dance*

Ballet North Texas*

Bishop Arts Theatre Center

Blue Candlelight Music Series

Bruce Wood Dance

Cara Mía Theatre Co.

Chamber Music International

Children’s Chorus of Greater Dallas

Cry Havoc Theater Company

Dallas Bach Society

Dallas Black Dance Theatre

Dallas Center for Photography*

Dallas Chamber Symphony

Dallas Children’s Theater

Dallas Contemporary

Dallas Museum of Art

Dallas Summer Musicals*

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Dallas Theater Center

Dallas Winds

Deep Vellum Publishing*

Fine Arts Chamber Players

Greater Dallas Youth Orchestra

IMPRINT Theatreworks

Junior Players

Kitchen Dog Theater Company

Lone Star Wind Orchestra

Lumedia Musicworks

Make Art with Purpose*

Nasher Sculpture Center

Orchestra of New Spain

Plano Symphony Orchestra

Sammons Center for the Arts

Second Thought Theatre

Shakespeare Festival of Dallas

Soul Rep Theatre Company

Teatro Dallas

Texas Ballet Theater

The Cedars Union

The Dallas Opera

The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

Theatre Three

TITAS/Dance Unbound

Turtle Creek Chorale

Undermain Theatre

Uptown Players

Verdigris Ensemble

* Indicates new TACA Grant Recipient