Campus Pride released its 2021 Worst List. Across the country, 180 campuses are listed as the absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth. Of those, 16 are in Texas. Baylor University is the most notable.
Those included have either received or applied for a Title IX religious exemption to openly discriminate against LGBTQ students or have demonstrated a history of anti-LGBTQ policies, programs and practices.
In March of 2021, 33 LGBTQ students and alumni from 29 campuses filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education demanding that they stop granting religious exemptions to taxpayer funded religious colleges and universities that discriminate against and abuse their LGBTQ students.
Here’s who made the list in Texas:
Abilene Christian University
Arlington Baptist University
Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary
Baylor University
College of Biblical Studies
Criswell College
Dallas Baptist University
Dallas Theological Seminary
East Texas Baptist University
Hardin-Simmons University
Houston Baptist University
Howard Payne University
Southwestern Assemblies of God University
Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
University of Dallas
University of Mary Hardin-Baylor
Wayland Baptist University
— David Taffet