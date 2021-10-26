Campus Pride released its 2021 Worst List. Across the country, 180 campuses are listed as the absolute worst, most unsafe campuses for LGBTQ youth. Of those, 16 are in Texas. Baylor University is the most notable.

Those included have either received or applied for a Title IX religious exemption to openly discriminate against LGBTQ students or have demonstrated a history of anti-LGBTQ policies, programs and practices.

In March of 2021, 33 LGBTQ students and alumni from 29 campuses filed a class action lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education demanding that they stop granting religious exemptions to taxpayer funded religious colleges and universities that discriminate against and abuse their LGBTQ students.

Here’s who made the list in Texas:

Abilene Christian University

Arlington Baptist University

Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary

Baylor University

College of Biblical Studies

Criswell College

Dallas Baptist University

Dallas Theological Seminary

East Texas Baptist University

Hardin-Simmons University

Houston Baptist University

Howard Payne University

Southwestern Assemblies of God University

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

University of Dallas

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

Wayland Baptist University

Click here for the full list.

— David Taffet