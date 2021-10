The Dallas Police Department and LGBTQ Liaison Officer Megan Thomas are hosting an LGBTQ+ Town Hall Meeting Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Reverchon Recreation Center, 3505 Maple Ave.

The department invites the community to attend and participate in “an open and honest conversation” on the topic “Together we can take Pride in our community.”

For information contact the Office of Community Affairs at 214-671-4050.

— Tammye Nash