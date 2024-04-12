Meet Buster, a lovable 2-year-old shepherd mix weighing 62 pounds and with an easy-going nature and friendly demeanor. He thrives on human interaction, craves companionship and loves going for walks. He’s also a loyal and devoted furry friend.

Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Buster has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. He is waiting for his new family at the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so you’ll need an appointment to meet him. Simply find his profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the “Make an Appointment” button. Animals are available for adoption at both the SPCA Dallas Animal Care Center, 2400 Lone Star Drive in Dallas, and the Ellis County Animal Care Center, 2570 FM Road 878 in Waxahachie. To learn more about how you can give a gift for the animals, visit SPCA.org and click on “donate.” Throughout the month of April, all puppy adoptions are half price and adult dog and adult cat adoptions are only $25. This special is valid at both the Dallas and Ellis County Animal Care Centers.