Jo Bess Jackson of Dallas passed away on Wednesday, April 3, in Dallas. She will always be remembered as a powerful and loving mother, friend and colleague to all who knew and loved her.

She was born on March 7, 1943, in San Antonio to Joseph and Mabel VanderStucken. As a young adult, Jo Bess studied music and English at North Texas State University and became a trailblazing professional musician, culminating in her tenure as a clarinetist with the Fort Wayne, Ind. Philharmonic. A student of the legendary Robert Marcellus, Jo Bess served as a teacher and mentor to countless younger clarinetists.

In the early 1980s, Jo Bess changed careers. She was salutatorian in her Southern Methodist University law class, and went on to become a practicing attorney. She was a trailblazing attorney in the North Texas LGBTQ community through her involvement with Leadership Lambda, Women’s Business Network, the Dallas LGBT Bar Association and the Extra Mile Awards.

Jo Bess is survived by son Joe Jackson of Bowie, Md., daughter Liz Donegan of Denton, granddaughters Olivia and Katie Donegan of Denton, grandson Jimmy Jackson of Crofton, Md., granddaughter Josie Jackson of Bridgeville, Del., and great-granddaughter Lyla Boorse and great-grandson Rowan Boorse of Bridgeville, Del. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mabel VanderStucken, and her sister, Jan VanderStucken of Sonora.

Funeral services were held April 6 at Sparkman/Hillcrest Funeral Home in Dallas, followed by interment at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America.