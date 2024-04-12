Anti-trans conservatives are up in arms over Boden’s proclamation honoring Trans Day of Visibility, which also happened to be Easter

I am writing this on March 31, the 15th annual Transgender Day of Visibility. All over the world, people are celebrating the lives of transgender people, affirming their right to exist and expressing support, as they do every year on this date. It’s a beautiful thing.

I’m also writing this on Easter … .

Wait, no. No, I am not. I’m sorry. It is not possible for two or more occasions of significance to happen on the same day.

So, are you #TeamEaster or #TeamTrans? You have to choose. You cannot be both.

I’m kidding. Obviously you can be both if you want. It’s just the extremist conservatives that are demanding you choose.

President Joe Biden’s office released “A Proclamation on Transgender Day of Visibility, 2024,” which he has done since 2021. In it, he honors “the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans.”

“Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our Nation,” the proclamation reads. “They deserve, and are entitled to, the same rights and freedoms as every other American, including the most fundamental freedom to be their true selves.”

Biden may not get everything right, but he is right about this. I, for one, am grateful that we have an administration that issues proclamations like this instead of, oh, I don’t know, the last one that actively sought to harm transgender people.

Biden also calls out conservative attacks on transgender lives: “[E]xtremists are proposing hundreds of hateful laws that target and terrify transgender kids and their families — silencing teachers, banning books and even threatening parents, doctors and nurses with prison for helping parents get care for their children,” the proclamation reads. “These bills attack our most basic American values: the freedom to be yourself, the freedom to make your own health care decisions and even the right to raise your own child.”

No lies detected.

Conservatives reacted to this proclamation with outrage. How dare Biden declare Easter Sunday as a day for transgender people!

Donald Trump, a criminal who has compared himself to Jesus and is currently selling Trump-branded Bibles, issued a statement from his campaign attributed to Karoline Leavitt, his press secretary.

Leavitt said it was “appalling and insulting” for Biden to proclaim Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility. She called it part of Biden’s “years-long assault on the Christian faith” and demanded “an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe Easter Sunday is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

A couple of things: Biden is a devout Catholic, and Catholics are Christians. Biden is not using transgender people to assault Christians. But Christians are definitely using Christianity to assault transgender people.

And fuck off if you don’t see the difference!

Also, International Transgender Day of Visibility has been on March 31 for the past 15 years. Easter? Not so much.

As for Jesus, he’s Trump’s second-favorite character in the Bible after himself. Saturday Night Live did an excellent opening sketch about Trump’s god complex and the sale of Trump Bibles. And wow, do I wish that Trump was not still relevant enough to be parodied on SNL!

Truly wild that anyone takes this grifter seriously. The right-wing Christian embrace of Trump is no surprise, though. They have been steadily working to amass political power since the days of Ronald Reagan. They have never seen anyone so selfish or shameless as Trump, and they fucking love it because they know exactly how to use Trump to their advantage. If Trump wins in November, we are all so fucked.

But Transgender Day of Visibility is supposed to be uplifting, so I’ll leave you with something positive.

Did you know that Transgender Day of Visibility was started in 2009 by Michigan’s own Rachel Crandall Crocker, the executive director of Transgender Michigan?

Crandall Crocker wanted an alternative to the Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day in November where we recognize the transgender people who have died due to anti-trans violence.

“I wanted a day that we could focus on the living,” Crandall Crocker said. “And where we could have rallies all as one community all the way around the world.”

And that’s exactly what she got.

“It really is amazing how far it has come,” Crandall Crocker told NPR. “I wasn’t expecting to start an international movement.”

Sometimes things can feel too heavy and hopeless, pushing us toward inertia. But no good comes from curling up into a ball and ignoring reality. Crandall Crocker has shown us all that one of the best defenses against hate is joy.

D’Anne Witkowski is a writer living in Michigan with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBTQ+ politics for nearly two decades. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.