2024 Alfa Romero Tonale plug-in is the Dodge Hornet’s a la mode Italian sibling

If the Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce compact crossover looks a little familiar to you, it’s because it shares most of its body, interior and architecture with the Dodge Hornet.

Don’t get me wrong, both harbor accomplished bits straight from Italy, but our little Alfa goes further with a proper plug-in hybrid powertrain that optimizes efficiency while providing quick weekend reflexes.

The question, though, is: “Is the Hornet a bargain Alfa Romeo, or is the Tonale a fancy Dodge?”

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale PHEV

Five-passenger, AWD SUV

Powertrain: 1.3-liter T4, Batteries

Output: 285hp/347 lb.-ft.

All-electric range: 30 miles

Suspension f/r: Adap. Ind/Ind

Wheels f/r: 20-inch/20-inch alloy

Brakes f/r: regen disc/disc

0-60 mph: 5.9s

Fuel economy: 77-MPGe

Assembly: Naples, Italy

Base/as-tested price: $43,845/57,450

Likes

• Italian style

• Spirited performance

• Electric driving

Dislikes

• Interior plastics

• Jittery suspension

• Sassy price

Smooth Italian style

The styling is all Italian with a smooth, curvaceous body cribbed from the larger Alfa Stelvio crossover. The front pays homage to the Alfa Romeo Zagato concept with the brand’s trademark grille, triple-sided headlamps, and angry mesh lower air intake.

Proper Grigio 20-inch, five-hole alloy wheels and red brake calipers convey purpose. It leaves its last impression with a thin light strip containing six more segments and a lower diffuser. It’s all mostly for show here, but it all connects to a storied heritage.

Alfas are about driving, and in this one, everything falls readily at-hand. The thick leather-wrapped, three-spoke steering wheel is canted forward in the Italian tradition; seats wrap tightly, and large analog gauges add sporting touches. Of course, in a modern Alfa, gauges are flatscreen, a large touchscreen controls infotainment, and devices connect wirelessly via Apple CarPlay plus Android Auto.

You can charge your phone wirelessly, too. And heated front seats, heated steering wheel and thumping Harman Kardon audio system add delights to the drive.

Despite some very upscale features, the interior does not feel as rich as one might expect in an Alfa Romeo. There’s a lot of hard plastic, even on the rear door tops — cost-cutting more appropriate in a Fiat than an Alfa Romeo. The expanse of light plastic across the dash looks cheapish in daylight, but has a very nice ambient glow at night. The steering wheel and seats are some of my favorite parts of the cabin.

Safety definitely was not done on the cheap. Adaptive cruise takes stress off the drive while automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, blind-spot warning and rear cross path detection provide peace of mind. A rear seat reminder and driver attention monitor actively watch over occupants.

Enjoying open roads

Out on the road, the powertrain combines a 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, six-speed automatic transmission and batteries/motors for combined 285 horsepower, 347 lb.-ft. of torque and 77-MPGe. After plugging in, the Tonale can travel about 30 miles before the gas engine fires up. You can drive to the office and back on electricity or coast-to-coast on gas without looking for an outlet. Those looking for an EV without hassle will appreciate this set-up.

But driving it is a mixed bag. On smooth Autostrada, the Tonale’s tight, adaptive suspension and quick steering are an absolute joy. But not so much as it jitters over rough city streets.

Drive modes adjust from maximum power to advanced efficiency, and it scoots from 0-60 mph in under 6 seconds. But you’ll wish for a nice Japanese crossover on rougher roads. My daughter and I made a two-hour interstate run to have lunch with Mother. It was a delightful drive.

I could have written nearly all of this about the Dodge Hornet. They’re both legit Italian crossovers — fun to drive and beautiful to view, But it’s a little easier to excuse some harshness and hard interior materials on a Dodge.

A base price of $43,845 rose to $57,450 for our well-equipped Veloce plug-in. Competitors include the Lincoln Corsair PHEV and Lexus NX plug-in hybrid.

Send comments to Casey at AutoCasey@aol.com; follow him on YouTube @AutoCasey.