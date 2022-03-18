Meet Jimbo, a 3-year-old mixed breed boy who is a big bundle of love. He came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray and is full of energy. Jimbo loves to go outside to play and explore. When he’s not sniffing out his next adventure, he loves to be petted and will lean into you for all the scratches. Jimbo is open to meeting other dogs, and gets along with just about everyone he meets. Like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Jimbo has been neutered and microchipped and is current on vaccinations. Right now, Jimbo and all other adult dogs and cats are only $17 at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center and our Ellis County Animal Care Center until March 31. To meet Jimbo, come visit him at our Jan Rees-Jones Animal Care Center in Dallas any day between noon and 6 p.m.

Regular adoption fees are $150 for puppies and kittens aged 0-6 months and $75 for adult dogs and cats aged 6 months or older. Fee includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, a heartworm test for dogs six months and older and a FIV/FeLV test for cats 4 months and older, initial flea/tick preventative and heartworm preventative, a microchip, 30 days of PetHealth Insurance provided by PetHealth, a free 14-day wellness exam with VCA Animal Hospitals, a rabies tag and a free leash.