Douglas M. Shaffer, 57, of Girard, Penn., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022.

He was born Feb. 21, 1964 in Erie, Penn., to David M. and the late Patricia M. (Godfrey) Shaffer. Doug graduated from the Girard Alliance Christian Academy in 1981. Continuing his education, he graduated from Central Bible College in Springfield, Mo., and received a master’s of divinity degree from Brite Divinity School in Fort Worth.

Doug worked as a children’s pastor and restaurant owner, spending the majority of his career serving as pastor of White Rock Community Church in Dallas. He was a pastor, theologian, artist and musician. Doug was creative and talented. He was able to play many instruments, but his love of music found its place when his hands met the harp. He had the heart of a servant; he would help anyone and was known for his compassion and his work with those in need.

Doug was active at Grace Episcopal Church in Lake City, Penn.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a sister, Susan Kay Shaffer. Douglas is survived by his family which includes, his husband, Daniel Montelongo-Shaffer; father, David M. Shaffer of Girard; two brothers, David M. Shaffer Jr. and wife Kathleen of East Springfield, Penn., and Daniel M. Shaffer and wife Sheri of Springfield, Mo.; nieces,

Lindsay Petruso, husband Paul and daughter Franky Petruso, and Paige Shaffer; nephew Brock Shaffer and wife Claire and their son Miles Shaffer.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 26, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Owenwood Farm and Neighbor Space, 1451 Johnson West Road in Dallas. A reception will follow.

Ralph Edward Rachelle, loving husband, devoted brother and son, passed peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 23. Born July 17, 1967 in East Providence, R.I. to parents William Edward Rachelle and Sarah Jane Rachelle, Ralph spent his childhood and early adult years in Clovis, N.M., where he attended Clovis High School, then earned his associates degree from Eastern New Mexico University.

Shortly after relocating to DFW in the early 2000s, Ralph met the love of his life, life partner and husband of 14 years, Lynn T. Tuell. Residing in Bedford, they built their home on the foundation of unconditional love, love for one another and that of their faith in God. In 2021, expanded their joyous home and family with the addition of their rottweiler Angel.

Always committed to family, Ralph spoke daily with both of his older sisters Maria and Teresa, recapping the day’s events, sharing and supporting in both their joys and struggles. Ralph’s personal passions in life were photography, design and applied organizational methods, but he truly shined in his selfless service to others. A giving soul, Ralph was at his happiest when he could give his time, energy, support and physical acts of service, to those whom he loved so deeply.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sarah, and his eldest sibling, Maria. He is survived by his husband Lynn and sister Teresa.

A celebration of life service will be held at T&J Family Funeral Home in Hurst on April 3 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at NAMI.org in his name.