Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

• Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

• Every Monday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Monday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets virtually and it is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

• Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

MARCH

• March 18-26: Peter Max exhibit

Immerse yourself in the world of pop artist Peter Max at Milan Gallery, Forest Wood Mall, 5333 Forest Lane. Gallery receptions March 26 from non-6 p.m. and March 27 from noon-3 p.m.

• March 18: Federal Club mixer

Federal Club visits Bishop Arts for its monthly mixer from 6-8 p.m. at Oak Cliff Social Club, 238 W. Davis St. RSVP at hrc.im/dfwmixer.

• March 19: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• March 19: Let Equality Bloom

Protest the Arboretum’s workplace culture that rejects equality, inclusion and diversity while receiving city of Dallas funding. From 10 a.m.-noon at the entrance to the Dallas Arboretum, 8525 Garland Road.

• March 19: BootScotin’ GayBingo

Doors open at 5 p.m. in the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Through March 19: Do No Harm

The Elevator Project presents Do No Harm presented by Soul Rep Theatre Company at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

• March 19-25: The Barber of Seville

The Dallas Opera presents The Barber of Seville on March 19, 23, 25 and 27. Tickets at DallasOpera.org.

• March 21: Transgender Self-Defense Program

Dallas Police Department presents Inspire Autonomy, a transgender self-defense program. Beginner class from 6-8 p.m. at Forrest Audelia Boxing Gym, 9759 Forest Lane. Registration required at bit.ly/3w9ckER. More info at 214-422-4030.

• March 22: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• March 23: Transgender Self-Defense Program

Dallas Police Department presents Inspire Autonomy, a transgender self-defense program. Intermediate class from 6-8 p.m. at Forrest Audelia Boxing Gym, 9759 Forest Lane. Registration required at bit.ly/3w9ckER. More info at 214-422-4030.

• March 24-27: TBRU 26–Masquerade

Texas Bear Round Up takes place from noon Thursday through noon Sunday at the Hyatt Regency, 300 Reunion Blvd.

• March 25-April 24: The Sound of Music

The Rodgers and Hammerstein musical presented by Dallas Theater Center at the Wyly Theatre, 2400 Flora St. DallasTheaterCenter.org.

• March 25: Make a Difference Gala

Gala to raise money for One Man’s Treasure, a non-profit that gives men recently exiting the Texas state prison system essential items such as clothing and access to vital community resources so he may acquire employment to take care of himself at 5:30 p.m. at Hall of State, Fair Park. OneManStr.org.

• March 25: Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour takes place the fourth Friday of the month. This month is at Punch Bowl Social in Deep Ellum, 2600 Main St. from 5:30-7 p.m.

• March 25: A Night of a Thousand Drag Queens

Everyone is encouraged to dress in drag for A Night of 1,000 Drag Queens. Red carpet and Step and Repeat at 8 p.m. Lip sync and karaoke at 9 p.m. Chanel performs from 10 p.m.-1 a.m. at Barbara’s Pavillion, 325 Centre St.

• March 26: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

Voices of Women 2022 unites TWCD with singers from DISD and Texas Woman’s University. The concert will feature three women conductors and the world premiere of a piece by noted composer and expert in the African American spiritual tradition, Rosephanye Powell, who has set to music words written by TWCD singers on women’s experiences, for a uniquely DFW choral piece. Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St. at 4 p.m. TWCD.org.

• March 26: Todrick Hall

The Feminine Tour at 8 p.m. at Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Performance Place, Grand Prairie. ticketsonsale.com.

• March 27: Gay Men Virtual Speed Dating

Stop swiping and start dating. Two speed dating events presented by Fern Connections — for ages 30-45 and ages 45-60 — will be held between 7-9 p.m. Tickets $20 available at Eventbrite.com/e/isodate-fern-connections-presents-gay-mens-virtual-speed-dating-tickets-293531449467?aff=Fern

• Through March 27: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel The Exhibition

This immersive art experience puts you up close to the famous ceiling without the ladder at Irving Mall. ChapelSistine.com.

• March 27: WOOD/SHOP

Bruce Wood Dance presents new works by company dancers at 4 p.m. on Zoom. Free. Register at BruceWoodDance.org.

• March 31: THRIVE aquarium outing

THRIVE goes to the Dallas World Aquarium from 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Register at Eventbrite.

• March 31-April 9: Rage

The Elevator Project presents Rage presented by Jenelle Gray at the Studio Theatre, 2400 Flora St.

APRIL

• April 1: Jen Fulwiler

Stand up comic Jen Fulwiler at Moody Performance Hall, 2529 Flora St., at 7 p.m. ATTPAC.org.

• April 2: Toast to Life

Back in the Saddle is the theme of this year’s Toast to Life, resource Center’s biggest party of the year. Western glitz and glam, live entertainment from DJ Blake Ward and the Breckenridge Band, dancing, a silent and live auction, fabulous bites from local restaurants and more from 7-11 p.m. at The Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• April 2: Dixie Longate

From the creator of Dixie’s Tupperware Party, the world premiere of Cherry Bombs & Bottle Rockets. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at BassHall.com.

• April 2: Colour Me Queer Play Festival auditions

In-person auditions for the inaugural Colour Me Queer Play Festival is taking place at the Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road in the auditorium from 1-3 p.m. Visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2xad44hystfwka3/AAACJrkqU0-8Okp9sULM9Ydaa?dl=0 to submit a headshot/resume/virtual audition. Call 972-913-6511 or email: blaqueac@gmail.com for more information.

• April 3: Oak Cliff Earth Day

Community event celebrating the environment at Lake Cliff Park, 300 E. Colorado Blvd from noon-5 p.m. OakCliffEarthDay.com.

• April 5: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• April 7: JFS LGBTQ Therapeutic Group

Jewish Family Services is beginning an LGBTQ therapeutic group that will meet for 12 weeks on Thursdays from 7-8:15 p.m. virtually. This group is specifically for folks in their 20s. The group will be a safe place to explore feelings, connect with others in a supportive environment and create a sense of belonging. You don’t have to be Jewish to join. For more information contact Melissa Kraft at mkraft@jfsdallas.org.

• April 9: No Tie Dinner

AIDS Services Dallas’ biggest fundraiser of the year is back. Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. NoTieDinner.org.

• April 9: Colour Me Queer Play Festival auditions/callbacks

In-person auditions for the inaugural Colour Me Queer Play Festival is taking place at the Oak Lawn Branch Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road in the auditorium from 1-3 p.m. Visit https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2xad44hystfwka3/AAACJrkqU0-8Okp9sULM9Ydaa?dl=0 to submit a headshot/resume/virtual audition. Call 972-913-6511 or email: blaqueac@gmail.com for more information.

• April 12: Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW

KERA’s Think host Krys Boyd speaks at 7 p.m. at the Isis Theatre, 2401 N. Main St., Fort Worth. Tickets at OuthouseTickets.com.

• April 12: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• April 17: Picnic in the Park

No concerts or pooch parades this year, but members of the LGBTQ community plan to continue the tradition of spending Easter in Turtle Creek Park with a picnic.

• April 22-24: LGBT+ Outdoorfest

A weekend of community and the great outdoors, LGBT+ Outdoorfest will welcome family from across the U.S. for a gathering of camping, community, outdoor workshops and more. Rainbow Ranch, 1662 Lcr 800, Groesbeck.

• April 23: Sisters leather and feather bike night

Novice Sister Vera Satile’s novice project is a leather and feather bike night to raise money to build a playground for McShan Elementary. Park Place, Garland. Info to follow.

• April 23:TITAS/Dance Unbound Gala

Command Performance, TITAS’ annual gala, features TITAS-commissioned works created specifically for this gala performance plus works by some of the world’s leading choreographers such as Twyla Tharp, Dwight Rhoden, Jessica Lang, Mia Michaels, Sonya Tayeh, Bridget L. Moore, and WANG Yuanyuan at 7 p.m. at Winspear Opera Houose, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• Through April 24: Sunday Billiards League

Sundays through April, Pride Sports Dallas presents the Sunday Billiards League from 3-6 p.m. at O’Riley’s Pub, 8989 Forest Lane, Unit 120. Sign up at PrideSportsDallas.com.

• April 26: David Sedaris

An evening with David Sedaris presented by the Dallas Museum of Art at 7:30 p.m. at McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane.

• April 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. In person group should return sometime this spring. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

• April 26-May 1: Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Broadway Series presents Summer: The Donna Summer Musical at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• April 28: Bon Jovi 2022 Tour

Legendary rockers Bon Jovi will perform live at American Airlines Center, 2500 Victory Ave. at 7:55 p.m. TicketNetwork.com.

• April 30: LGBT Chamber Foundation

LGBT Chamber Foundation presents its Scholars’ Gala from 7-10:30 p.m. at Alexander Mansion, 4607 Ross Ave. LGBTChamber.com.

• April 30: Bruce Wood Dance audition

Bruce Wood Dance seeks professional dancers for its 2022-23 season. Send resume, headshot and dance reel if available to audition@brucewooddance.org by April 24. Audition from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. atBruce Wood Dance Gallery, 101 Howell St.

• Through April : Immersive Frida Kahlo

Go inside the 20th century queer Mexican artist’s works measured at more than 500,000 feet of cubic art. From the same producers as the recent Van Gogh exhibition. Lighthouse Artspace Dallas, 507 S Harwood St. Immersive-Frida.com/Dallas.

MAY

• May 3: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• May. 5-9: Purple Party Weekend

Roar kick-off party on Thursday. Rise pool party, Pump welcome party and Ignite opening party on Friday. Shine poll party and the Purple Party Main Event on Saturday. Revival Tea Dance and Glow closing party on Sunday.

• May 5: Wine Walk

The Cedar Springs Wine Walk is back! Purchase a $10 Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass and enjoy free wine all evening from participating merchants. Wine glasses can be purchased at the tent in front of the Round-Up Saloon. Receive a raffle ticket to win a great gift basket filled with goodies from the CSMA. The drawing for the gift basket will be held inside the Round-Up at the end of the event. From 6-9 p.m.

• May 6: BenDeLaCreme

Ru Paul’s Drag Race star BenDeLaCreme brings her Ready To Be Committed Tour to the Texas Theatre, 231 Jefferson Blvd. BenDeLaCreme.com.

• May 6: Cold Play

Coldplay’s world tour promotes their new album, Music of the Spheres, at the Cotton Bowl at Fair Park t 7 p.m. Etickets.ca.

• May 7: House of DIFFA Extravaganza

Omni Hotel Dallas. DIFFADallas.org.

• May 7: Miranda Lambert & Little Big Town Bandwagon Tour

Country music superstars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town bring their Bandwagon Tour to Dallas at 6:55 p.m. at Dos Equis Pavilion, 1818 First Ave. TicketNetwork.com.

• May 8: Glow

Glow is Purple Party’s closing event with DJ Aron and DJ Drew G at 10 p.m. at the Music Hall at Gilley’s Dallas, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd. PurpleFoundation.org.



• May 10-15: Waitress

Broadway Series presents Waitress at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 10: Alyssa Edwards

Dallas’s own Alyssa Edwards beings her 28-city Life, Love and Lashes tour to House of Blues, 2200 N. Lamar St. Tickets are on sale at HouseofBlues.com.

• May 14: Love Equality

Love Equality is a night of celebration, dancing and light food that benefits Equality Texas from 8-11 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd #107. $75 online. $100 at the door. EqualityTexas.org/loveequality 2022.

• May 14-Sept. 18: Cartier and Islamic Art

This major exhibition traces Islamic art’s influence on the objects created by Louis Cartier and the designers of the great French jewelry Maison from the early 20th century to today. Dallas Museum of Art.

• May 21: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• May 22: Smokey Robinson

Legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, executive and co-founder of Motown Records performs at 7 p.m. at Winspear Opera House.2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

• May 31-June 12: Oklahoma

Dallas Summer Musicals presents Oklahoma at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

JUNE

• June 4: MetroBall

Fundraiser for GDMAF at S4. $40. 7 p.m.

• June 4: Dallas Pride Festival

Dallas Pride is celebrated with a parade and a festival in Fair Park.

• June 4-12: Newsies

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com.

• June 4 and 11: Longview Pride

Live Out Loud Longview will continue its Family Style Event in the park on June 4. Pride East Texas Longview’s Pride Festival on June 11, at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview at the heart of Longview’s Arts and Cultural District.

• June 5: Dallas Pride Parade

Dallas Pride is celebrated with a parade and a festival in Fair Park.

• June 7: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• June 11: North Texas Pride

Pride celebrated in Collin County.

• June 11: Longview Pride

Pride East Texas Longview’s (theme, Longview Pride Reboot 2022) Pride Festival at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview at the heart of Longview’s Arts and Cultural District.

• Through June 12: Murillo: Picturing the Prodigal Son

Murillo’s series of six paintings illustrating the parable of the prodigal son travels to the U.S. for the first time. Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.

• June 17: Pride Block Party

Also known as Arts District Pride, the block party includes events at the Dallas Museum of Art, the Nasher and the Crow museums as well as participation by Resource Center, The Dallas Way, Human Rights Campaign, Visit Dallas and Uptown Players. From 6 p.m.-midnight.

• June 18: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• June 18-19: Juneteenth

Dallas Black Pride celebrates Juneteenth, now an official U.S. holiday.

• June 21: Paws Cause

Proceeds benefit spay/neuter clinics in Dallas from 6-9 p.m. at The Rustic, 3656 Howell St. PawsCauseDallas.com.

JULY

• July 5: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Through July 10, 2022: Slip Zone: A New Look at Postwar Abstraction in the Americas and East Asia

Featuring works from the Dallas Museum of Art’s collection, Slip Zone charts the significant innovations in painting, sculpture, and performance that shaped artistic production in the Americas and East Asia in the mid-20th century. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• Through July 10, 2022: Bosco Sodi: La fuerza del destino

Installed in the Dallas Museum of Art’s Sculpture Garden, this exhibition features approximately 30 sculptures by Mexico City-born, New York City-based artist Bosco Sodi. The artist’s large-scale spherical and rectangular sculptures are created from clay sourced at his studio in Oaxaca. Dallas Museum of Art, 1717 N. Harwood St. DMA.org.

• July 16: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• July 23-31: Steel Magnolias

Presented at Casa Manana, 3101 W. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth. TicketMaster.com

• July 26-31: The Prom

Broadway Series presents The Prom at the Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

AUGUST

• Aug. 2: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Aug. 6: Landmark Dinner

Lambda Legal’s annual fundraising dinner at 6:30 p.m. at The Statler, 1914 Commerce St. LambdaLegal.org/LandmarkDinner.

• Aug. 20: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Aug. 29-Sept. 3: NAGAAA Gay Softball World Series

Each year, NAGAAA partners with a host city for the Gay Softball World Series, the largest annual LGBT single-sport, week-long athletic competition in the world. Teams from the 46 member cities across North America compete to qualify and represent their city in one of five divisions. Competition takes place at Kiest Park, 2324 W. Kiest Blvd. (at Hampton Road).

SEPTEMBER

• Sept. 6: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Sept. 17: North Texas Pride

GALA North Texas holds a Pride festival at the Plano Arts Center and Haggard Park from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

• Sept. 17: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Sept. 18: PositiviTEA: A Legacy Brunch

Project Grace fundraiser from noon-3 p.m. at Mack Ballroom, SMU, 3300 Dyer St.

• Sept. 29-Oct. 2: Dallas Southern Pride

• Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Queer History South conference

QHS brings together archivists, historians, librarians, educators, students and community members invested in preserving and researching Southern LGBTQ history to talk best practices, network, and have a great time celebrating the rich and diverse histories of LGBTQ people in the US South. Dallas and Denton. InvisibleHistory.org/qhs.

OCTOBER

• Oct. 1: Dallas Latino Pride

Celebrate Pride in Reverchon Park.

• Oct. 4: Classic Chassis Car Club meeting

Enjoy the car out in the parking lots and then enjoy the food from 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave. ClassicChassis.com.

• Oct. 8: LifeWalk

• Oct. 15: Blue Moon Dances

Women only dances the third Saturday of the month from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMakers of Texas, 6125 SW 820 Suite 140, Fort Worth. BYOB. $10.

• Oct. 29: Black Tie Dinner

Sheraton Dallas Hotel. BlackTie.org.