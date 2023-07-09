Pentatonix singer and North Texas native Scott Hoying married his long-time partner Mark Manio on Friday, July 7, in “an intimate, star-studded ceremony” at the Ritz-Carlton Bacara in Santa Barbara, Calif., according to People Magazine. Their friend, singer Christina Perri, officiated. The two had dated for six years.

Hoying, 31, told People, “I feel like all of our life experiences and choices, and ups and downs, have led us to each other and this is the moment where the people we love most get to see us truly make the leap.” He said he knew early on in their relationship that Manio, 32, was “my dream man, and I genuinely feel like the luckiest man on earth to get to marry him.”

People notes that guests included actor Colton Haynes, Olympic skater Ada Rippon, music producer Randy Jackson, singer Betty Who and the other members of Pentatonix. See more exclusive photos from the wedding at People.com.

A cappella group Pentatonix, who appeared on the cover of the 2021 OUT North Texas, was born in Arlington, Texas, in 2011 when Hoying and his Martin High School classmates and friends Mitch Grassi and Kirstin Maldonado created a trio to compete in a local radio show’s contest to meet the cast of Glee. They did not win but continued to sing together, and while students at different universities reunited, adding a bass singer and a beatboxer, to compete in The Sing-Off, eventually winning the competition in 2011.

— Tammye Nash