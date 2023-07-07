Shawntae Harris-Dupart, better known as Da Brat, and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart, have announced the birth of their son, True Legend Harris-Dupart. The baby boy was born at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, in Atlanta, according to People Magazine. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long.

“Feels like a dream,” the 49-year-old rapper told People. “He’s perfect in every way.” She added that she and her wife are “very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.

The couple, who star on WeTV’s Brat Loves Judy, used IVF to conceive with an egg from Da Brat and sperm from an anonymous donor. An earlier attempt had ended in a miscarriage, People notes.

See “exclusive photos” on the People Magazine website.

— Tammye Nash