A Williams Institute survey in 2020 found that 9.54 percent of American youth between the ages of 13 and 17 identify as LGBTQ+. Finding representation in school curriculums and textbooks is not that common.

In 2011, California was the first state to include LGBTQ+ contributions in social media studies. Colorado and New Jersey passed similar legislation eight years later.

Sex education happens in 29 of the 50 states in the U.S., but only 11 ensure that the curriculum includes information relevant to LGBTQ+ students.

Why is LGBTQ representation important?

Not giving LGBTQ+ students sex education that applies to them can have a negative impact on their physical and mental health. Affirmative sex education could help to lower the stigma and likelihood of victimization.

An LGBTQ+ academic curriculum can result in less victimization based on sexual orientation in schools. A positive school environment plays a very important role in the lives of LGBTQ+ students. Improved feelings of safety in school can improve outcomes for students. Schools that form Gay-Straight Alliances and institute anti-discrimination laws are able to create a more supportive school environment. Students feel they have more opportunities to make a positive contribution to schools.

Many LGBTQ+ youth attempt suicide or experience depression. Legislative efforts to prevent educators from discussing LGBTQ+ issues and a lack of acceptance make representation in the media very important. There is legislation that requires schools to teach information that relates to homosexuality in a negative light. Being gay is portrayed as being immoral and unnatural. Seeing queer characters in TV shows can help families to start important conversations. The media can draw attention to the consequences of victimization.

Importance of LGBTQ+ representation in media

There are more LGBTQ+ characters in novels and movies than there were before. Previous depictions in movies through the years may not have been openly gay but were often queer-coded for comedic effects or villains.

Acceptance of LGBTQ+ representation in the media could make a difference. Shining a light on the issues could help to transform attitudes. Youth could find role models in films and books that they could relate to.

Poor portrayals: If the media only portray LGBTQ+ characters poorly, it encourages viewers to think in stereotypes. They may ignore any instances that don’t fit the picture they have in their minds. Bi-erasure is a common problem in the LGBTQ+ community. It is exacerbated by a negative representation in the media. For example, in Glee, Kurt dismisses Blaine’s attempt to come out as bisexual.

They are not alone: It can be very isolating for youth to feel alone when questioning their sexual identity. They may not realize that others have gone through a similar process. When they see it portrayed in films and books it can be liberating. This is especially true for asexual or non-binary individuals. They may have grown up believing something was wrong with them. They may never have even heard of the term asexual or non-binary let alone believe it could apply to them.

LGBT+ characters deserve to be seen: More diverse media is a better reflection of true life. It is helpful to see normalized depictions of queer families. It shouldn’t be such a big deal when they are simply a representation of what happens in normal life. Positively and thoughtfully portraying homosexuals instead of depicting them as those who are prone to cheat can be empowering.

Conclusion

Youth who identify as LGBTQ+ form about 10 percent of the public school population in the U.S. Inclusive education benefits not only them but other students too. Laws that prohibit fostering a positive portrayal of LGBTQ+ youth create a hostile culture. Bullying and victimization commonly take place. This leads to poor mental health outcomes for those who are already at risk. This is why it is so important to advocate for an inclusive academic curriculum. Positive LGBTQ+ representation in the media can also make a difference and bring about a positive change.

