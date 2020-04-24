DESIGN

Now that a lot of people are confined to their homes and apartments, living in space comfortably has become a high priority. How can you maximize your happy space in an organized and economical way?

Feng shui is an ancient art and science that was developed centuries ago in China. Put simply, it is the act of positioning the furniture and accessories in your home with the flow of nature and natural energy. There are two principles and five elements to follow in order for you to live in balance and harmony. Here are the basics:

The commanding position is the best way to position furniture around the room. For instance, you want your stove, your desk and your bed to face the doorway without being aligned with the doorway. This allows you to deal with whatever walks into your life.

The bagua is the energy map (re: floorplan) of the room. There are eight areas of the map that represent different things for the home: wealth, passion, self-care, family, children, knowledge, career and travel. Choose three areas and focus specifically on them.

There are five different elements: earth, fire, wood, metal and water. Each of these elements represents certain colors and can enhance a gua, which will enhance the overall energy in your home. Earth represents being grounded and stable. Its associated colors are brown, orange and yellow; fire represents passion and is associated with red; wood represents vitality and is associated with both greens and blues; metal represents efficiency and beauty and is associated with whites and metallics; water represents flowing and shifting and is associated with black. The colors you choose to decorate your home with can impact your mood. You should get positive feelings when you walk into a room, and feng shui can harmonize you and your environment. It can give you the feeling of peace, energy, joy and serenity — especially when things are decluttered and organized!