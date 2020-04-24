DECOR

One of the easiest ways to spruce up a space and turn your familiar couch or old chair into something like new is with the addition of a pillow to give your seat a pop — which is exactly what Pillow Pops accomplish. The online e-tailer offers literally hundreds of high-quality elegant pillows, organized by color and design. And one thing you can never go wrong with is a classic black-and-white scheme, which never goes out of style like these (mix up the textures, from leathery to velvets, for a bit of zazz). On the other hand, bold patterns or even fringed trim can make a statement in and of themselves.

