ACCESSORIES

What’s the one accessory you never knew you always needed? Well, if you’re self-quarantining like the rest of us, and maybe — just possibly — drinking more at home than in the past, here are some accessories that could hit the spot. The Sipski Wine Holder and Sudski Beer Holder accomplish the same goal: Making convenient access to an adult beverage no farther than your shower. The holders grip without suction cups or adhesive and are moveable, so you can find the perfect place in your master bath, on a mirror, or even in the guest facilities, where anyone can enjoy a cabernet or IPA during their ablutions.

Available on Amazon, Target and other retailers.