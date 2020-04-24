New Testing Sites
Walgreens opened two free coronavirus testing sites — in Dallas at 2060 South Buckner Blvd (East Loop 12) at Bruton Road and in Fort Worth at 8600 Camp Bowie West Blvd. South of I-30 at Las Vegas Trail.
Retail To Go
Retail to go begins today (Friday, April 24). Some stores that had been closed will reopen with phone orders and curbside pick up. At NorthPark, for example, stores will tell you which color lot to find them and pick up t that drive through location. Other stores will give you instructions for how and where to pick up items ordered. No one will be allowed inside the store.
By the numbers
Dallas County
80 new cases in latest report
2763 total cases
72 deaths
The number of daily new cases has been below 100 a day most of the week. That’s with twice as many tests administered daily.
For the first time in several weeks, there were days this week with no new deaths reported.
Harris County (Houston), with close to double the population of Dallas County, continues to report twice as many cases as Dallas, but has had only 15 more deaths.
Tarrant County
129 new cases in latest report, the most in one day
1559 total cases
45 deaths
Collin County
25 new cases
609 total cases
14 deaths
Texas
21,944 cases
561 deaths
225,078 tests given out of a population of 29 million or less than 1 percent
— David Taffet