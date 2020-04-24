New Testing Sites

Walgreens opened two free coronavirus testing sites — in Dallas at 2060 South Buckner Blvd (East Loop 12) at Bruton Road and in Fort Worth at 8600 Camp Bowie West Blvd. South of I-30 at Las Vegas Trail.

Retail To Go

Retail to go begins today (Friday, April 24). Some stores that had been closed will reopen with phone orders and curbside pick up. At NorthPark, for example, stores will tell you which color lot to find them and pick up t that drive through location. Other stores will give you instructions for how and where to pick up items ordered. No one will be allowed inside the store.

By the numbers

Dallas County

80 new cases in latest report

2763 total cases

72 deaths

The number of daily new cases has been below 100 a day most of the week. That’s with twice as many tests administered daily.

For the first time in several weeks, there were days this week with no new deaths reported.

Harris County (Houston), with close to double the population of Dallas County, continues to report twice as many cases as Dallas, but has had only 15 more deaths.

Tarrant County

129 new cases in latest report, the most in one day

1559 total cases

45 deaths

Collin County

25 new cases

609 total cases

14 deaths

Texas

21,944 cases

561 deaths

225,078 tests given out of a population of 29 million or less than 1 percent

— David Taffet