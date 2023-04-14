The Broadway divas love Dallas apparently. We are still recovering from Patti LuPone’s performance at the Turtle Creek Chorale’s Rhapsody Gala earlier this month. Billy Porter is on his way and Kristen Chenoweth is hosting and performing at House of DIFFA in May.

And now this news.

The Eisemann Center in Richardson announced Friday morning that Broadway icon Chita Rivera will perform signature songs from her theater career for one night only. Chita Rivera – The Rhythm of My Life will happen on June 23. Tickets are on sale now.

The concert will feature songs from West Side Story, Sweet Charity, Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman and others. The two-time Tony winner will appear with her longtime trio for the concert.

From the Eisemann:

A theatrical icon and one of Broadway’s greatest triple-threat talents, Chita Rivera is one of the most nominated performers in Tony Award history having earned 10 nominations, won twice and she received the 2018 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. A versatile actress/singer/dancer, her most recent starring roles include The Visit, the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway; the Broadway revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood; the Broadway and touring productions of The Dancer’s Life, a dazzling musical celebrating her spectacular career, written by Terrence McNally and directed by Graciela Daniele and the revival of the Broadway musical Nine with Antonio Banderas.

Her electric performance as Anita in the original Broadway premiere of West Side Story brought her stardom, which she repeated in London. Her career is highlighted by starring roles in Bye Bye Birdie, The Rink (Tony Award), Chicago, Jerry’s Girls, Kiss of the Spider Woman (Tony Award), and the original Broadway casts of Guys and Dolls.

Chita was awarded The Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2009 and received the coveted Kennedy Center Honor in 2002. In 2019, Chita performed her solo concert at London’s Cadogan Hall; in 2018 she was honored as a Living Landmark by the New York Landmarks Conservancy; in 2016 she headlined at Carnegie Hall and in 2015, Great Performances aired its special Chita Rivera: A Lot of Livin’ To Do, a retrospective of her extraordinary life and career nationally on PBS.

This year also marked her release of her book Chita: A Memoir which drops April 25.

Tickets are on sale now here.

– Rich Lopez