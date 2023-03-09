Today, Grammy Award-, Emmy Award- and Tony Award-winning actor/singer/composer/director/author/playwright Billy Porter announced his 25-city Black Mona Lisa Tour Volume One, which kicks off April 29 at the Paramount Theatre in Seattle and comes to Dallas’ Winspear Opera House on May 10.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10, at 10 a.m. here. But AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Center Circle members at the $250 silver level and above can purchase their tickets early. If you are already a Center Circle member, call 214-978-2888 for info on pre-sale tickets. If you aren’t already a Center Circle member and want to join, check here.

— Tammye Nash