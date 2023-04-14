Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

Plan Your Week

The Gay Agenda is now color-coded: Red for community events; blue for arts and entertainment; purple for sports; green for nightlife and orange for civic events and holidays.

Biweekly: Hope Cottage Foster Parent Information Meeting

Hope Cottage holds information meetings for those interested in becoming foster parents. The meetings are held alternately on Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Thursdays at 6 p.m. For information email Clyde Hemminger at chemminger@hopecottage.org.

Every Wednesday: THRIVE

Resource Center’s THRIVE Wednesday Support Group for LGBTQ adults 50 and older meets from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at Resource Center Community Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road and is led by interns from the SMU counseling program. For more information on the support group and how to join, please send an email to THRIVE@myresourcecenter.org.

Weekly: Frontrunners

Running club for the LGBTQ community and allies of DFW. Meet at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Saturdays at the corner of Hall Street and Turtle Creek Boulevard in Turtle Creek Park for a one-hour walk/run on the Katy Trail.

APRIL

April 13-15: Lyle Lovett

The country crooner will always be in our hearts when he covered Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man.” He performs three nights here in Dallas at the Majestic Theatre. AXS.com.

April 14: Arts District Changing Perspectives Block Party

A free cultural festival features Close-Act Theatre’s Birdmen, a trio of large, illuminated birdlike animals that extend 23 feet high and 19 feet long with a wingspan of 13 feet that will come to life on the streets of the Dallas Arts District coming from the Netherlands, Close-Act Theatre is renowned for interactive street theatre. Food trucks, artisans and a community muralist.

April 15: 25th Anniversary LGBT Law Section

25th anniversary celebration of the LGBT Law Section of the State Bar of Texas at the Arts District Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave.

April 15: Wigchella Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

April 15: Legacy’s Neon Jungle

Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St., Suite 105 from 7-10 p.m.

April 15: Drag brunch

Monthly drag brunch featuring Layla Larue at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Ebb & Flow, 7300 Lone Star Drive C 125, Plano. 18+ only. Ebbandflowtx.com.

April 15: HRC Spring Luncheon

HRC DFW Spring Luncheon – Equality Matters features a panel that includes state Rep. Julie Johnson, Tari Hanneman, director of the health and aging program at HRC and Leslie McMurray, transgender education and advocacy associate for Resource Center. Warwick Melrose Hotel, 3015 Oak Lawn Ave. from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tickets at hrcdfw.org.

April 15-16: Dallas Festival of the Arts

Formerly known as Turtle Creek Spring Arts Festival includes an outdoor art gallery featuring 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more from 10 a.m.-5p.m. On Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday at Reverchon Park, 3505 Maple Ave. DallasFestivaloftheArts.net.

April 16: Siempre Selena

The Latino Outreach & Understanding Division (LOUD), Texas Latino Pride, and AIDS Healthcare Foundation are proud to present the 4th Annual Siempre Selena! Celebration in honor of the late Tejano music superstar, Selena Quintanilla. The event will be hosted at Havana Lounge from noon-4 p.m., Round Up Saloon from 4-9 p.m., and then moves to Lava Lounge and TMC.

April 16: David Sedaris

Arts and Letters Live presents David Sedaris at 7:30 p.m. McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz St.

April 17-21: “Visibility: Seeing Is Believing”

The Visibility: Seeing is Believing exhibition celebrates and highlights local queer artists and designers in various fields of study. This exhibition is intended to support the SMU Women and LGBT Center’s Pride programming, with a focus on the importance of visible representation. Hughes-Trigg Gallery 1911. Opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on April 17. Exhibit open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Info at smu.edu/studentaffairs/womenandlgbtcenter.

April 18: Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas

GLFD attends a Barbra tribute concert at the Dallas Aboretum at 6 p.m. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. GLFD.org.

April 18: Calling all young professionals

Are you looking for a way to get more involved with the Dallas area LGBTQIA+ and HIV/AIDS communities? The Young Professionals Advisory Council presents this month’s Get Centered Mission Tour.with wine and lite bites at 5 p.m., tour at 5:30 p.m. and YPAC informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. MyResourceCenter.org. Register on Eventbrite.com.

April 18-30: ‘Tootsie’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Tootsie. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

April 19: Pride Happy Hour

LGBTQ and Ally professionals can network and grow their business. Chamber staff uses their knowledge of members to connect you to leads to help you get the most out of your time at 5:50 p.m. at Sky Blu Roof Top Bar on top of Tru by Hilton, 1949 N. Stemmons Freeway. Valet $10. LGBTChamber.com.

April 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

April 20: CBD Yoga

Mystic Moments Yoga presents CBD Yoga at The Mason at 7 p.m. 50 percent of proceeds benefit the LGBT Chamber Foundation.

April 20-23: ‘Broadway Our Way 2023’

Uptown Players annual fundraiser revue returns. Company cast members return for a spectacle of show tunes and showcases all with a twist at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

April 21: Caring for Our Own: LGBTQ Caregiver Conference

Presented by the Alzheimer’s Association on Zoom from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

April 21: Lily Rose

The singer brings her mix of country and Americana to town. The “Villain” singer was named GLAAD Media Award winner for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist and was nominated for an ACM award last year. A big deal in the making. 7:30 p.m. at the Granada. GranadaTheater.com.

April 21: Breaking the Binary

UNT Dallas College of Law OUTLaw’s inaugural fundraising event, Breaking the Binary, a conversation and showcase highlighting the unique expression of local LGBTQIA+ law students and legal professionals. Time and location to be announced.

April 22: Oak Lawn Band

Oak Lawn Band presents Pieces, a chamber concert, solos and ensembles from band members at 4 p.m. at Pinkston High School, 3700 Holystone St.

April 22: CfA LGBT Annual Summit of Aging

Coalition for Aging LGBT holds its annual summit on aging from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Senior Source, 3910 Cedar Springs Road. $7. Register at cfalgbt-summit-2023.eventbrite.com.

April 22: DFW Sisters spring event

April 22: Latin Dance Class

Fern Connections presents LGBT Latin dance class for couples at Rhythm Room Ballroom Dance Studio, 2714 ½ Greenville Ave. $25 per person. Tickets on Eventbrite.com.

April 22-23: White Rock Home Tour

Five homes to tour. Proceeds benefit Victor H. Hexter Elementary School. Saturday and Sunday from noon-5 p.m. Tickets $20 at WRHomeTour.com.

April 22-23: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Three performances at Music Hall at Fair Park. Tickets at ATTPAC.org/titas.

April 23: Turtle Creek Chorale

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents For the Beauty of the Earth featuring three ensembles — the Chamber Chorus, Coloratura and TerraVox — inspired by the beauty of earth presented the Sunday after Earth Day at 6 p.m. at East Dallas Christian Church, 629 N. Peak St. Pay what you wish tickets available at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

April 23: Latrice Royale

Always large and in charge and chunky but still funky (her words), the Drag Race star brings her Black drag magic to the Trees stage in Deep Ellum. TreesDallas.com.

April 23: Disco 42

The United Court of the Lone Star Empire presents Disco 42 with entertainment, auction items and high energy fun at 4:30 p.m. at TMC. DallasCourt.org.

April 25: Azalea Luncheon

The Azalea Luncheon benefits Turtle Creek Association at 11 a.m. at Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, 2821 Turtle Creek Blvd. Tickets from $275 available at TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

April 25-30: EmpowerHIM Men’s Summit

Black Trans Men present an empowerment summit at the National Black Trans Advocacy Conference.

April 25-30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

Tenth anniversary of the Black Trans Advocacy Conference at the Doubletree Dallas Galleria, 4099 Valley View Lane. Info at BTAC.org.

April 26: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

April 28: The Boulet Brothers’ ‘Dragula: Titans’

Join the Boulet Brothers and the cast of The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Titans live on stage for their very specific and spooky fabulous drag. 7 p.m. at House of Blues. DragulaLive.com.

April 28-30: Pink Martini

Gay bandleader Thomas Lauderdale helms his jazzy collective in a performance with Music Director Laureate Miguel Harth-Bedoya that closes out the season at Bass Hall.

FWSymphony.org.

April 29: Scholar’s Gala

The LGBT Chamber of Commerce awards scholarships to LGBT and ally students at 7:30 p.m. at Crozier Hall, 2218 Bryan St.

April 29: 13th Anniversary Performance and Gala

Bruce Wood Dance present celebrates its 13th anniversary with a performance and gala at 7 p.m. at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

Through April 30: ‘The Butterfly’s Evil Spell’

Gay poet Federico Garcia Lorca’s story about unrequited love plays out in a whimsical setting of insects at Theatre Three. Theatre3Dallas.com.

April 30: Miss Gay Dallas State and State at Large

Official prelim to the Miss Gay Texas and State at Large Pageant 2023, Miss Gay Dallas State and State at Large pageant with a theme of pastels for spring…groundbreaking. Doors at 5 p.m. Show at 6 p.m. at The Rose Room. $5 cover.

Through April 30: ‘Into the Woods’

Community fave Joel Ferrell directs this fairy tale mashup musical by Steven Sondheim for the Dallas Theater Center. Performances held at the Wyly Theatre. DallasTheaterCenter.com.

MAY

May 2: ‘Rise Up’

In conjunction with Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement, a panel discusses securing trans rights at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers includes the special exhibit. Free. Tickets at https://dhhrm.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6e00000ddORUEA2 .

May 2: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

May 4: BTD event

Black Tie Dinner’s new premier event to be held in The Rose Room ahead of the annual Oct. 28 dinner.

May 4: Brewing Up Business

Kick start your morning and your business. Develop new business relationships with the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce at 8:30 a.m. at Crickles & Co., 4001 Cedar Springs Road, Suite E. Free to members who register a day in advance. $10 at the door. $20 non-members.

May 4-8: Purple Party

Purple Odyssey runs four days with 11 parties and 20 international DJs. Last year’s event donated $200,000 to Dallas LGBTQ organizations. Saturday’s Main Event takes place at Fair Park Coliseum with Eddie Martinez, Liza Rodriguez and Jamey Boozer. PurpleFoundation.org.

May 7: Rise

Purple Party presents Rise, the final day of an all-new three-day party series at Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center, 2493 N. Stemmons Freeway. Reservations at marriott.com/dalmt.

May 9-14: ‘Tootsie’

Broadway at the Bass presents the musical Tootsie. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

May 10: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

May 10: Silver Pride Project

Coffee and conversation 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Grauwyler Park Branch Library, 2146 Gilford St.

May 11-13: ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

Broadway at the Center presents the musical Fiddler on the Roof. Winspear Opera House, 2403 Flora St. ATTPAC.org.

May 13: House of DIFFA

DIFFA’s large annual House of DIFFA fashion show and luxury silent auction. Hilton Anatole Hotel.

May 14: Mother’s Day

May 18: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

May 19: May HRC Social & Resource Center Tour

Join HRC-DFW at the Resource Center for the May Social and learn about the programs at 6 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. HRCDFW.org.

May 20: Snatch the Crown Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

May 20: No Tie Dinner

Progressive dinners that end at the Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. at Love Field with entertainment, desserts and silent auction. Proceeds benefit AIDS Services Dallas. $100. NoTieDinner.org.

May 23: Bloomin’ Ball Kick-off Party

AIN presents a Bloomin’ Ball Kickoff party at The Daire Center, 2600 N. Stemmons, Suite 160 from 5:30-7 p.m. Tickets at Eventbrite.com.

May 23-26: Pilobolus in the Garden

A TITAS-commissioned outdoor site-specific event at the Nasher Sculpture Garden. Tickets at ATTPAC.org/titas.

May 24: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

May 27-29: Deep Ellum Community Arts Fair

May 29: Memorial Day

Through May 29: Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Open Saturdays and Sundays and Memorial Day Monday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. SRFestival.com

JUNE

June 2: MetroBall

MetroBall 16 at 6:30 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

June 3: Dallas Pride Festival

Pride Festival in Fair Park in the Centennial and Automobile buildings begins at noon.

June 3: Carrollton Pride

Carrollton Pride-HumanTexas takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church,1641 W. Hebron Parkway, Carrollton.

June 4: Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade

The Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade that circles the Cotton Bowl steps off at 2 p.m.

June 6: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

June 7: ‘Rise Up’

In conjunction with Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement, a panel discusses the advancement of LGBTQ rights in Dallas at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers includes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

June 10-11: ‘Grace’

Bruce Wood Dance present Grace at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TicketDFW.com. Info at BruceWoodDance.org.

June 10: San Antonio Pride

Celebration and stage from noon-5 p.m. River parade 4-5 p.m. along the Downtown Reach of the Riverwalk and 7-8 p.m. along the Museum Reach with 17 colorful river barges.

June 14: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets on Zoom on the second Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. For notifications, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

June 15: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

June 16: Pride Block Party

Dallas Museum of Art, The Nasher, the Crowe and the Dallas Arts District throw a Pride Month block party from 6 p.m.-midnight.

June 16: HRC Social & Stonewall Exhibit

Join HRC-DFW at the Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum for the June social and experience their groundbreaking exhibit Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement. Last chance to experience the exhibit. 6 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust & Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. HRCDFW.org

June 17: Gaybingo Ball — Category is PRIDE

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

June 18: Mother’s Day

June 18: 24 Karat Platinum Edition Ball

Jrock and his TenOrChops Entertainment celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

Through June 18: ‘Rise Up’

Rise Up: Stonewall and the LGBTQ Rights Movement tells more than 50 years of history of the LGBTQ rights movement with a focus on the Stonewall Rebellion at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, 300 N. Houston St. $19 admission for nonmembers incudes the special exhibit. Free for members. Tickets at DHHRM.org.

June 24: Resource Center Pride

Celebrate Pride with Resource Center’s second community block party. Interactive exhibits for the whole family to enjoy, games, food trucks, live performances and more. On this day, we honor our history and celebrate our beautiful rainbow LGBTQIA+ community, including the trailblazing work of Resource Center. From 5-8 p.m. at the Community Center, 5750 Cedar Spring Road.

June 24: Houston Pride

June 24: Princeton Pride

Third annual Princeton Pride from noon-4 p.m. at Princeton High School, 1000 E.Princeton Drive, Princeton.

June 24: Shreveport Q-Prom

Shrevepride’s flagship event and preeminent Pride month party.

June 27-July 2: ‘Hadestown’

Broadway at the Bass presents the Tony-winning best musical Hadestown. Bass Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth. BassHall.com.

June 28: Eid

Eid al Adha begins at sundown

June 28: Same-sex spouse grief group

Grief support group for people who have lost a same-sex spouse or partner meets in person on the fourth Wednesday of the month from 6:30-8 p.m. at a restaurant or coffee shop. For this month’s location, contact Richard DeKnock at tastefullyrichard@gmail.com.

June 29-30: What Happens in Vegas

Turtle Creek Chorale concert. From Sinatra to Celine. From Britney to boy bands. From Elton to Elvis. Moody Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

JULY

July 4: Independence Day

July 4: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

July 7: RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World Tour

RuPaul’s Werq the World 2023 World Tour comes to Grand Prairie with Asia O’Hara and select finalists from Season 15 at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie.

July 15: Plastic Fantastic: Calling all the Dolls Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

July 19: Juneteenth

July 20: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

AUGUST

Aug. 1: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Celebrate 50 years of Lambda Legal. LambdaLegal.org.

Aug. 17: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Aug. 19: Under the Sea Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Aug. 27-Jan. 7: ‘The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury

The World Outside: Louise Nevelson at Midcentury is one of the first exhibitions examining Louise Nevelson’s midcentury sculptures and works on paper through the lens of the artistic and cultural landscape that shaped her vision. The exhibition, through more than 50 key artworks, offers an in-depth study of the artistic, economic, and political forces behind Nevelson’s multifaceted innovations at midcentury. Working against repressive gender norms and a culture of mass consumption, Nevelson subverted the era’s obsession with domesticity and industrial production by championing hands-on techniques and repurposed materials at the Amon Carter Museum, 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd., Fort Worth.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2: Positivitea Reimagined

Benefits Legacy Cares.

Sept. 4: Labor Day

Sept. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Sept. 13: Carrollton Pride Meetup

Meetup from 7-8 p.m. at Nico’s Cocina, 3065 N. Josie Lane, Carrollton.

Sept. 15: Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 16: 90s Jams Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Sept. 18: Madonna

Madonna brings The Celebration Tour to Dallas American Airlines Center. Tickets on Ticketmaster.com.

Sept. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Sept. 22: Chamber Business and Community Excellence Awards

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce celebrates businesses, organizations and individuals who make North texas the best place to live, work and play. From 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sept. 22-24: Unleashed

LGBTQ expo with keynotes, panels and performances. UnleashedLGBTQ.com.

Sept. 23: Bloomin’ Ball

AIN’s biggest event of the year, Bloomin’ Ball, is back at the Renaissance Hotel.

Sept. 24: Yom Kippur

OCTOBER

Oct. 3: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Oct. 9: Indigenous People’s Day

Oct. 19: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Oct. 21: Monster Mash Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Oct. 28: Black Tie Dinner

The largest LGBTQ fundraiser takes place at 6 p.m. at Sheraton Dallas, 400 Olive St.

Oct. 31: Halloween

NOVEMBER

Nov 3-11: Gay Games 11

Gay Games take place in Hong Kong and Guadalajara. GGHK2023.com.

Nov. 7: Election Day

Nov. 7: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Nov. 11: Veteran’s Day

Nov. 16: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Nov. 18: Naughty or Nice Gaybingo

Gaybingo at 6 p.m. Play for a chance to win cash and prizes. Station 4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at myresourcecenter.org/gaybingo.

Nov. 23: Thanksgiving

DECEMBER

Dec. 5: Classic Chassis

Classic Chassis Car Club meets 6-8 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

Dec. 7: First night of Hanukah

Dec. 21: Log Cabin Dallas

Log Cabin Republicans meets with happy hour at 6 p.m and a presentation at 7 p.m. at Mattito’s, 3102 Oak Lawn Ave.

Dec. 25: Christmas