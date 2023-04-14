The House Public Health Committee passed HB 2235 and 3377 unanimously. HB 2235 and HB 3377 will increase HIV testing in Texas and aid in ending the HIV epidemic.

HB 2235 allows medical providers to provide HIV testing during routine medical screenings, including a physical, well-woman, cholesterol & blood pressure screening, and STI panel. Currently, HIV tests are not included by default, and an individual must request an HIV test to be tested.

HB 3377 allows medical providers to provide HIV testing for STI panels. Currently, HIV tests are not included by default, and an individual must request an HIV test to be tested. This confuses individuals as most assume that HIV tests are included as a standard part of STI panels.

That’s the good news — bills that will help end the HIV epidemic advanced. But so did a couple of anti-trans bills. Both bills were written by state Rep. Venton Jones.

SB 14 and HB 1686 would prohibit the use of hormone therapy and puberty blockers on trans youth. Both passed out of committee today, April 14. Those already on the medications would be required to be weaned off of them. The bills also ban gender surgery on minors, which isn’t done anyway.

— David Taffet