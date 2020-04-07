The North Texas Pride Foundation board of directors and planning members today announced that the North Texas Pride “Come As You Are” Festival, originally set for June 13 in Plano, is being rescheduled to Sept. 13 at the same time and location.

The festival will now begin at 11 a.m. at at ArtCentre of Plano/Haggard Park on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Future updates will be available on the North Texas Pride website and Facebook page. All registered sponsors and vendors will be emailed additional information as it becomes available.

— Tammye Nash