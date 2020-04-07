Legacy Counseling Center is holding a contact-free food drive Tuesday, April 14, from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Legacy offices at 4054 McKinney Ave. The food and other items will be distributed to Legacy’s Founders Cottage and to residents in the agency’s master leasing program.

Legacy board member Cody Lynch said all social distancing and other safety guidelines will be followed.

Legacy is looking for diapers, baby formula, cleaning supplies, gloves, masks, non-perishables, paper towels, napkins, toilet paper, Kleenex, Scrubbing Bubbles, Lysol, body wash, lotion, all flavors of Crystal Light, all different kinds of cereals, peanut butter, jelly, sugar and Splenda, honey, macaroni and cheese, chicken or beef ramen noodles, saltine crackers, box cakes and frostings, Gatorade, canned tuna, canned chicken, corn, chicken noodle soup, ground and instant coffee, mustard and mayo.

Anyone who wants to donate but cannot make the drop-off time can call Lynch at 469-919-2000 or email him at Cody.Lynch@LegacyBoard.org.

— Tammye Nash