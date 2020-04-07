Will all the self-isolation, it’s important to think about others during this difficult time. (In fact, look for a story about philanthropy in Friday’s Dallas Voice, print and online.) And here’s one way you can help… and help yourself.

I became a fan of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that provides home furnishing for families escaping poverty and homelessness, when I first attended its big annual fundraiser, Thrift Studio, last year. Thrift Studio offers shoppers incredible bargains on furniture, art and accessories from top-line designers, all to benefit its mission.

Thrift Studio was supposed to be going on right now, but its month-long pop-up had to be postponed for obvious reasons. But since it represents a large portion of DwD’s revenues, organizers have designed a social-distancing, online way to bring shoppers discounts and do good for others. Thrift Studio LIVE won’t replace the pop-up — that will come back when lockdown rules lessen — but it will provide an online auction opportunity to get great furnishings. New designer lamps, sofas, tables, bedding and more will be introduced every Monday (starting yesterday!). You can bid or buy items outright, and 100 percent of proceeds go to Dwell with Dignity. Just click here.

— Arnold Wayne Jones