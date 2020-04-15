The North Texas Food Bank — in conjunction with the Texas National Guard, Fair Park First, Spectra and In the City for Good — is returning to Fair Park to distribute free food on Thursday, April 16, from 9 a.m.-noon, or until all available food has been distributed.

Guests and patrons are asked not to start lining up until 8 a.m. Food pantry guest’s vehicles will not be allowed to enter the Fair Park grounds until 8:15 a.m. or later.

The pick-up location will be in Lots 5A and 6A, located in between Robert B Cullum Boulevard and 2nd Avenue inside Fair Park. Participants should enter through Gate 5 only, located at the intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

The Dallas Police Department will be onsite to assist with traffic flow.

The NTFB and the Texas National Guard will distribute USDA products using the following steps:

Cars Queue: The NTFB Disaster Relief Mobile Pantries for COVID-19 serves drive-through clients only and is unable to accommodate walk-up clients. Individuals requiring food assistance who cannot access a car should use the “Find Food” tool on www.ntfb.org to find additional resources.

Intake Form Distribution: NTFB will give vehicles a golf pencil and an intake form through their window. Guests should only crack their windows to receive the pencil and paper forms and fill it out prior to getting to the front of the line. Once complete, the form should be placed, face-up, on the vehicle dashboard. Intake forms collect information required for the Emergency Food Assistance Program, including name, address, monthly income and household size. Those picking up food for another family or elderly person, should bring their ID or a utility bill.

Intake Form Photo: When vehicles reach the distribution point, NTFB/Texas National Guard will take a photo of the intake form through the vehicle’s windows. Windows should remain closed to comply with social distancing requirements.

Box Allocation Determination: Based on the household size, NTFB will determine how many boxes of food the vehicle should receive.

Food Distribution: Boxed food is placed in the trunk of the vehicle. If the trunk does not open, NTFB/Texas National Guard will place the food on hood, roof, or trunk of the car and ask the guest to drive forward and transfer the boxes to their trunk.

The Dallas County shelter-in-place order allows residents to leave their homes to obtain food. All shelter-in-place guidelines are being followed. Safety precautions have been established to limit any physical interaction with the NTFB/Texas National Guard.

Visit www.ntfb.org/mobile-pantry for information on other NTFB Disaster Relief Mobile Pantry events.

— Tammye Nash