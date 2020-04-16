The National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals is accepting applications through June 6 for its 2020 Out To Innovate Scholarships. The scholarships are made possible thanks to an Innovation Generation grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation and private donations.

The scholarships are for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) programs who are either lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or an active ally of the LGBTQ community.

The scholarships are intended to promote academic excellence and increased visibility of talented LGBTQ+ students in STEM careers, and each is funded at a minimum of $5,000, awarded for the Fall 2020 academic year. Students at any U.S.-based college or university can apply based on these criteria:

Successful completion of a minimum of two years of post-high school education at an accredited college or university.

Maintenance of a minimum grade point average of 3.0 for the entirety of college or university enrollment.

A declared major in an accredited STEM or STEM-related teaching field.

Be an active supporter of and participant in programs or organizations that promote LGBTQ inclusion and visibility.

For more information on how to apply visit the website here. http://www.noglstp.org/programs-projects/scholarships/.

Applications and supporting documentation are due no later than June 6. Recipients will be notified the first week of August.