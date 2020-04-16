MyDragMerch.com is sponsoring the next Marsha and Friends Drag Brunch, At Home Edition, benefiting Prism Health North Texas, Saturday, April 18, beginning at 1 p.m.

This is a special virtual LIVE event where viewers are able to enjoy brunch in the comfort of their own homes while enjoying the show and tipping performs. Tips and donations go directly to PHNT.

Viewers can donate via Venmo @MarshaDimes

Marsha Dimes (aka Mack Campbell) is the founder and CEO of Marsha and Friends Drag Brunch. She was also one of two 2019 Dallas Pride Marshals. Find more information and watch the show here.

The following Tuesday, April 21, from 7-9 p.m., Marsha Dimes and DeManda Refund are hosting a virtual talent show benefiting the Turtle Creek Chorale’s TurtleCares fund, which provides financial assistance to chorus members struggling with expenses who are struggling. Find more information and watch that show here.

— Tammye Nash