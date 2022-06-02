UPDATE: The man arrested for the attack on the museum is Brian Hernandez, 21. Hernandez has confessed, saying that he broke into the museum and destroyed the items because he was angry after his girlfriend broke up with him.

ORIGINAL POST: After the Dallas Museum of Art closed last night (June 1), an intruder forcibly entered the building.

Aschelle Morgan, museum communications director, reports that museum security responded immediately and Dallas Police took the individual into custody at the scene. No one was injured, and the individual was not carrying weapons.

She said this was “an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual acting alone, whose intent was not theft of art or any objects on view at the Museum.”

Some pieces of art were damaged, and museum staff is in the process of assessing the extent of the damages.

“While we are devastated by this incident, we are grateful that no one was harmed,” Morgan said. “The safety of our staff and visitors, along with the care and protection of the art in our stewardship, are our utmost priorities.”

The Museum is open to the public today.

— David Taffet