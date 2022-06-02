Cassie Nova, aka James Love, grew up in Dallas. Graduated from the High School for the Health Professions, then went to school at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Then as an art school dropout, she found drag. James started performing as Cassie Nova nearly 30 years ago. She has been a cast member in the world renowned Rose Room for most of that 30 years.

She is now not only a life-long show girl but also the manager and show director of the Rose Room. She lives in Midlothian, Texas, with her husband of 19 years, Jamie. They have four dogs and a 130 pound tortoise named Ruby.