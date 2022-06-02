For decades, Cassie Nova has entertained crowds in the world-famous Rose Room in Dallas, but the path to finding herself was one filled with self-loathing and fear. Deciding to never come out and being resistant to drag left Cassie (James) with little more than a pull-out couch. But finding community among her drag sisters and the love of adoring fans, Cassie now stands tall in Dallas as a symbol of Pride.
Cassie Nova, aka James Love, grew up in Dallas. Graduated from the High School for the Health Professions, then went to school at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.
Then as an art school dropout, she found drag. James started performing as Cassie Nova nearly 30 years ago. She has been a cast member in the world renowned Rose Room for most of that 30 years.
She is now not only a life-long show girl but also the manager and show director of the Rose Room. She lives in Midlothian, Texas, with her husband of 19 years, Jamie. They have four dogs and a 130 pound tortoise named Ruby.