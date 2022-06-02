The day began at 8 a.m. at Dallas Love Field where Councilmen Omar Narvaez, pictured, and Jesse Moreno along with a group of airport officials raised the first Dallas city Pride flag, the official city flag during Pride month. (David Taffet/Dallas Voice)
Dallas LGBTQ police liaisons Allison, left, and Megan welcomed the community to Dallas DPD headquarters and introduced Chief Eddie Garcia.
State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez addressed a crowd of about 100 Dallas police officers and members of the LGBTQ community before the city Pride flag was raised.
The late Patti Fink got to speak last just in case she didn’t make it in time. She spoke about the difference in relations between the LGBTQ community and Dallas Police today and a few years ago.
Police Chief Eddie Garcia raises the city Pride flag over Dallas Police Headquarters.
Police Chief Eddie Garcia with officers and friends who raised the city Pride flag over Dallas Police Headquarters.
Councilman Omar Narvaez introduces Mayor Eric Johnson, who read his Pride Month Proclamation to the crowd.
Deputy Mayor Chad West addresses the crowd at Dallas City Hall Plaza.
Councilman Omar Narvaez presents LGBT Task Force member Pam Gerber with the mayor’s Pride proclamation.
The city Pride flag serves as the official city flag each year during June.
Most of the Dallas City Council joined members of the LGBTQ community on Dallas City Hall Plaza to raise the official city Pride flag that will fly over Dallas City Hall for the month of June.
The celebration moved inside Dallas City Hall as officials unfurled the Pride flag that’s hung in the city hall lobby for a decade.
Former Deputy Mayor Adam Medrano surrounded by friends at Dallas City Hall.