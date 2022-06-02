This is included in another post about a different Pride Bar Crawl that is apparently not as official or as proud as first claimed. BUT this event is a legitimate Pride Bar Crawl happening in LGBQ bars in the gayborhood!

Seven of the bars/restaurants along Cedar Springs are participating in the Pride Bar Crawl – Dallas being presented Saturday, June 18, by Crawl With Us. Participating venues are Roy G’s, Sue Ellen’s, S4, JR.’s Bar & Grill, TMC: The Mining Company, Mr. Misster and Cedar Springs Tap House.

Tickets for this event are $15-$20, available on EventBrite, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Trevor Project.

— Tammye Nash