Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church in Carrollton has been looking for ways to get the word out about its rental program for its building.

“We allow people to rent our building for events, classes, social gatherings, weddings, etc.,” said Office Administrator Sammi Sergeant.

Each year, Horizon UU hosts Carrollton Pride and as a Unitarian church, welcomes the LGBTQ community.

The sanctuary has 200 chairs but can hold up to 296 people — great for lectures, weddings, concerts and other performances.

Here’s how Sergeant describes the rest of the facility:

Our Fellowship Hall (multipurpose room) is also a larger-sized room with lots of natural light and can comfortably seat 30-90 people with various sizes of round and rectangular tables. We frequently use this room for our monthly brunch, and a few of our renters use it as a lecture hall for their kids. Our library can be used as a meeting room and has a large table that has 14 rolling chairs. We have 8 classrooms and 1 nursery, which range in size from accommodating 8 to 30 kids. We also have a small playground attached to our nursery and kindergarten rooms, and a larger playground for older kids with swing sets and plenty of room to run. We have a kitchen that can be used for food warming and prep. Cooking must be done before bringing the food into the kitchen. Our main restrooms are located in the hallway, and we have individual restrooms located in the classroom areas. And there’s plenty of parking.

For prices and to rent space, contact Sergeant at administrator@horizonuu.org.

— David Taffet