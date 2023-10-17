On Monday, Prism Health North Texas (PHNTX) unveiledcan expansion of the Nice Package program, a service launched in 202 that offers the community a convenient way to access free condoms and promote sexual wellness. As part of the organization’s mission to promote the health equity of the communities it serves through education, prevention, research and affirming personalized healthcare, PHNTX is utilizing grant funding provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services to further invest in the Nice Package program as a prevention method, especially as rates of infections of diseases like syphilis increase rapidly in the state.

“We hope to see Texans across the state utilize the Nice Package program in order to prevent STI and HIV infections but also to increase conversations about knowing one’s status, openly discussing testing and protection messages with partners and community members, and to dismantle the stigma surrounding these vital conversations,” PACE Director Januari Fox said in today’s press release

The Nice Package program will now offer five types of packages that include items like condoms with options for latex-free formulas, lubricants and dental dams. The Full Package, pictured, includes an OraQuick In-Home HIV Test Kit. These packages, which can be viewed and ordered here, are free to Texans aged 18 and older at zero cost. The Nice Packages are delivered discreetly once a month and can be ordered in bulk for select North Texas counties including Dallas, Collin, Denton, Henderson, Ellis, Hunt, Kaufman, Navarro and Rockwall.

Should an at-home test yield a positive result, the individual will receive recommendations from PHNTX on next steps for verifying results and pursuing treatment.

Nice Package is part of the PHNTX Policy, Advocacy and Community Engagement (PACE) department’s overall strategy for engaging with the community and providing trusted and dependable resources people can and want to use.

Fox stated, “Using programs like this allows us to foster a culture of proactive care where we not only protect individual health but also the well-being of entire populations keeping us all healthier and stronger.”

Texas has the largest population of uninsured individuals in the United States, making prevention-focused, affordable resources programs like Nice Package essential for protecting and reducing healthcare costs. By preventing new infections with the utilization of condoms, PHNTX aims to reduce the burden of treating infections on the local and state healthcare systems.

“With rising inflation, rising healthcare costs, and rising infection rates, Nice Package and similar programs are an important tool for tackling these three issues at once,” Dr. John Carlo, CEO of Prism Health North Texas said in the release. “As an organization utilizing grant funding for this important prevention program, we are saving both providers and individuals money and investing in the well-being and health outcomes of every Texan.”

–From staff reports