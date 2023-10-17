Every Friday in our print edition and online, Dallas Voice highlights a “pet of the week” from the SPCA of Texas. This week though, we have two pets that need your love and attention. But since we are not going to have room for both of them in print, I wanted to go ahead and share Zeke with you all here online.

The folks over at the SPCA tell me that Zeke here, a 7-year-old pit bulldog mix, is a big bundle of love looking for a loving, forever home. He has a black coat — except for a little bit of white on his underside and snoot — and he weighs in 72 pounds, so he’s a bigger guy.

Zeke’s has the friendliest grin is a first-rate bum-wiggler and happy prance imaginable. Zeke love to play, but he also likes to chill out on couches and catch the latest TV shows. He gets along well with other dogs and seems to be a good fit for kids too, so bring the whole family down to the shelter to meet him.

Zeke came to the SPCA of Texas as a stray from Ellis County and would love to share his zest for life, fun and snuggles with you.

Just like all pets at the SPCA of Texas, Zeke has been neutered and microchipped and has had all his age-appropriate vaccines. He will be waiting for his new forever family at the SPCA of Texas Russell E. Dealey Animal Rescue Center, so a prior appointment is necessary to meet him. The easiest way to do this is to find his profile at SPCA.org/Dogs and click on the “Make an Appointment” button, then Zeke’s team will set everything up from there.

— Tammye Nash