Cara Mia Theatre has established the Jesse Tafalla Jr. Scholarship Fund to provide college scholarships for high school seniors from the School of Yes! leadership summer program.

Cara Mia is trying to match a $10,000 grant by Oct. 27, the night of its annual fundraising gala. Tickets, tables, ads and sponsorships are available here.

Tafalla died in June. He was a founding member of Rainbow LULAC, the first LGBTQ local of the Latino rights organization, which has since been duplicated in many cities around the country. He became president of the organization.

He was a board member of Cara Mia Theatre. He promoted plays, solicited support and greeted play-goers with his effusive smile and humor. He developed his love for Latino theater from his father, who was executive director of Teatro Dallas. Jesse said being involved with Cara Mia was a way to continue his father’s legacy.

— David Taffet