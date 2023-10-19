With one weekend left, do not sleep on Soul Rep Theatre’s current production. In the delightful dramedy What Fits Inside a Human Heart, local playwright Erin Malone Turner delivered a straightforward queer love story that reminds of the joy of discovering romance amid the support of a chosen family. The show opened Thursday inside the Theatre Too space at Theatre Three.

Turner’s play had a smart simplicity to it with complex characters all exploring life’s options in the nexus of the Rain or Shine bookstore in New Orleans in 1999. Charm (Arianna Reed) and Ellison (Edmund Simpson II) are employees who are as familiar as siblings with each other. The shop is owned by longtime New Orleans native Jac (Shaundra Gabriel) or Mama as her team calls her. The young Peanut (Maxton Rhys Sims) enthusiastically visits for comic books but is also part of the family. Ivy (Kat Lozano) joins the squad as the new employee who also makes an immediate impression on Charm.

Reed and Simpson were dynamic as the show’s anchors on Sunday’s matinee performance. Both queer characters, the actors exuded both excitement and longing as well as frustration that comes with questionable romance. Reed’s wide-eyed performance had all the vibes of an ideal rom-com lead while also bringing distinct characteristics to Charm. As her BFF, Simpson didn’t let his character reside in the supportive friend zone. He delivered a fully fleshed out character whose annoyance with men was palpable but whose vocal and physical sass was magnetic to watch.

Lozano and Reed’s chemistry was lovely as the attraction between the two characters was unpacked from nervous energy to a tender romance. Lozano did give mysterious layers to Ivy which added to her vulnerability but contrasted Reed’s directness. The volley of AIM messages was a clever use that propelled the two characters forward into their first date. That anticipation for the next message felt so authentic with each actor’s reaction to their screens.

Sims was delivering every bit of 14 year-old energy as Peanut while also having his own realizations. Sims navigated teenage angst well as Peanut learns bad news about the bookstore that serves as his haven. Gabriel was superbly maternal as the shop owner to her young employees, but also a regal performance as Jac doles out advice but also suffers from an uncertain future.

The scenic design was astounding. How Dee Smith and La’Hunter Smith fit an entire bookstore with such depth in that space was remarkable and wondrous. This was enhanced by Imani McCants lighting and Nash Farmer’s sound. The two also served as co-directors and led the team with a buoyant hand that gave the play a flowy pace to the romance.

The show also features costumes by Jasmine Woods, stage manager Aaron Butler and Octavia Thomas and Malaisian Ann Parker as understudies.

What Fits Inside a Human Heart was a refreshing look at queer love that didn’t rely on bigger messages or pain. Instead, Turner’s story reminded of those feelings were like to have a crush and hope it’s reciprocated. For anyone of any age, the show declared loudly that love is worth the trouble.

What Fits runs through Sunday.

–Rich Lopez