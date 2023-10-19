SPONSORED CONTENT

Gambling is an incredibly widespread form of entertainment. People of all ages and genders love to gamble. In fact, numerous surveys suggest that 30 percent of the global population participates in some form of gambling activity.

In certain regions, like Australia, casino gaming is among the most common hobbies. Aussies have a thriving online casino landscape and as stated on aussielowdepositcasino there are some exceptionally good operators out there. It’s a truly welcoming environment, and you can have some exciting moments while winning cash.

Just like other businesses, iGaming companies keep up with market demands and trends. Over the past several years companies have strived to make a more positive impact by embracing diversity or inclusivity. More specifically, companies want to be aligned with modern standards of equality and make everyone feel welcome and appreciated.

So if you want to find out about the best and safest gambling operators you can read more facts about online gambling at reputable review sites. Here we will strictly focus on talking about LGBT inclusion, and how casino businesses are handling it.

What inclusion means and why it’s important

Societies and cultures have a big impact on how we experience the outside world. Our points of view, behavior and biases are, in part, a result of the things we internalize from our environment and education. It is one of the reasons why there is a big push for more LGBT representation in school curriculum books. Their contributions need to be acknowledged and taken into account. After all, the data shows that more people are now identifying as LGBT members. So, having discussions on those topics can prevent future mental health problems.

In other words, the goal of inclusion isn’t to promote certain aspects of life, but rather present them as normal occurrences. If everyone feels equal and welcome then we get closer to the ideal state of equality as a society

How casinos support the LGBT community publicly

This demographic was underrepresented and even vilified throughout history. It is why many feel that the right thing to do is to show support publicly. For businesses like casinos, this is a great opportunity to demonstrate how they can make a positive impact. After all, gambling is a controversial topic, as it has both positive and negative impacts on societies.

Here are some examples of how gambling businesses have supported the LGBT community:

LGBT-friendly casinos

Unlike some other companies, casinos aren’t really siding with political or religious agendas, they are mainly marketing themselves as entertainment for all. From that angle, they are already more inclusive. But some decided to go a step further and have a whole brand identity revolve around LGBT support.

TOMS casino and LGBTBet are two examples of businesses that aim to attract an LGBT audience. LGBTBet was established in the Philippines and aimed to expand to Europe. They also had the ambition to become a software provider and produce slots with LGBT themes.

TOMS casino was specifically marketed to gay men. Of course, anyone could make an account and play, but the branding strategy was to promote muscular gay men. Moreover, they stated they would donate a portion of the profits to charities that support LGBTQ people. Unfortunately, this exclusivity approach didn’t yield the desired results.

At this time, many other businesses have started to show support for the movement, so the whole branding strategy felt a bit lacklustre.

Supporting LGBT streamers

There are a lot of content creators or entertainers on YouTube and Twitch who love to gamble. In fact, their content is all about gambling, and casinos often support these creators. Although these are predominantly male content creators, some of them are a part of the LGBTQ community. Casinos took notice and partnered up with some of those streamers to be their brand ambassadors.

This turned out to be a far better approach to branding and showing support. After all, if you want to promote inclusion and create a brand that only targets a specific group, then you aren’t exactly practicing what you preach.

General support towards inclusivity

The best way to show support for causes that fight for equality is to be inclusive and unbiased. In other words, whether it’s a physical gambling hub or an online casino, businesses should strive to use inclusive language. They should also create a neutral environment that doesn’t cater to a specific group or offend someone. In other words, even if you put emphasis on and glorify a particular demographic you are already doing something wrong.

It’s perfectly fine to do these things on International Women’s Day, or during Pride month. All big brands try to embrace the holiday spirit and that’s normal nowadays. Having a non-discriminatory policy and enforcing it also shows support. So businesses should make sure that both staff members and guests are aware of these policies. They are as important as responsible gambling.